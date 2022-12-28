ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Cashing in holiday gift cards? These 21 deals are worth using them on at big retailers

By BestReviews
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ds5W_0jwwYDCt00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

21 deals worth buying with your holiday gift cards

Gift cards are a popular holiday gift option since they let you choose what you want for the holidays. Still, most people don’t know what they want to buy with their gift cards after receiving them. Shopping holiday deals is an excellent way to make the most of your free money, and numerous deals are worth checking out this year.

In this article: Fitbit Charge 5 , PowerXL 5-Quart Vortex Classic Air Fryer and Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition

Best deals from Amazon

These adjustable dumbbells are an excellent choice for those looking to get a head start on their New Year’s fitness goals. They save space in your home gym by letting you choose various weight settings between 5-52 pounds. The intuitive dial system lets you select your weight with ease.

Sold by Amazon

These earbuds are known for their high-quality sound and comfortable fit. They come with three tips in different sizes so you can personalize the way they fit. They support spatial audio and have active noise-cancellation features. They’re available in black, red, white, gray and blue.

Sold by Amazon

This handy device helps you keep track of your health goals. It’s lightweight and features a compact design. It keeps track of your stress response. Many were impressed with the color touch screen.

Sold by Amazon

This charger maximizes the speed at which your devices are charged. This compact charger is as powerful as larger models, thanks to Anker’s GaN II technology.

Sold by Amazon

This router supports Wi-Fi 6, meaning you’ll get the most out of your current internet subscription. It’s easy to set up, and you can buy additional units to improve its capabilities. The optional subscription has numerous handy features, like ad blocking, content filters and a virtual private network.

Sold by Amazon

Bose is known for top-notch audio quality and comfort. These have built-in microphones that listen to the noise around you and cancel it out, letting you enjoy your music in peace. The adjustable-EQ feature enables you to customize the bass, treble and more.

Sold by Amazon

Nespresso has a wide range of single-serve pods compatible with this machine. It only takes about 20 seconds to heat up and has three size settings. It’s compact, making it an excellent choice for any kitchen. It’s available in black, gray, chrome and black with rose-gold accents.

Sold by Amazon

Best deals from Target

This robot vacuum lets you schedule cleaning cycles, making it easy to keep your floors dirt-free. It works great on carpets and hard floors. It’s relatively loud but does a good job of keeping your floor clean.

Sold by Target

This high-quality roller is ideal for yoga or dealing with back pain. It’s firm and has a textured surface. It’s 18 inches long and comes with a 15-minute digital workout.

Sold by Target

This lasts around six hours when fully charged and has built-in LEDs that pulse to your music. It’s durable, affordable and easy to take on the go. It’s available in black, blue, pink and red.

Sold by Target

This pitcher fits about six cups of water. It’s environmentally friendly since you’ll use fewer plastic bottles over time. The filters can clean between 40-120 gallons of water before you need to replace them.

Sold by Target

This features a 25-foot cord that automatically retracts by pressing a button. It’s relatively heavy, but the suction power is top-notch. It comes with a two-year limited warranty.

Sold by Target

This convenient resistance band set comes with bands ranging from 20-40 pounds of resistance. It saves space in your home gym and comes with an instructional DVD. The included carrying bag makes it easy to take on the go.

Sold by Target

It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees, but the handle stays cool to the touch. It has numerous preset buttons that make it easy to cook everyday foods. Many of the components are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Target

This fan-favorite waffle maker is affordable and easy to use. Many were impressed with how easy it is to clean. It’s available in red or light blue. It is ready to use out of the box.

Sold by Target

These affordable earbuds last around 20 hours when fully charged. They feature an ergonomic design and a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls.

Sold by Target

Best deals from Best Buy

This popular game is fun for adults and children. It comes with a free digital code for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, so you get two fun games at an incredibly reasonable price. This edition of the game comes with three exclusive weapon skins.

Sold by Best Buy

The active noise cancellation is impressive. These have a 360-Audio feature that’s similar to spatial audio. The Intelligent Conversation Mode automatically turns off noise cancellation and lowers the volume when your voice is detected.

Sold by Best Buy

This features 32 GB of storage space and an 8.7-inch touch screen. Many were impressed with the slim-but-durable design. It comes with up to 4 GB of random access memory. It comes with a two-month free trial for YouTube Premium.

Sold by Best Buy

Many said these were some of the best earbuds they’ve ever used. These feature excellent active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings while listening to music. The sweatproof design makes them a perfect choice for fitness fanatics.

Sold by Best Buy

This popular game is available at a steep discount. Many compare this to a Grand Theft Auto game set in the Wild West.

Sold by Best Buy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with […]
MyArkLaMiss

City of Eudora extends mandatory curfew until January 3rd

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A mandatory curfew put in place due to an uptick in violence in Eudora, Arkansas has been extended. Mayor Tomeka Butler announced the one week extension during a town meeting held on Thursday, December 29. The curfew will remain in place until January 3rd at 6 a.m.This comes after an increase […]
EUDORA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced Wednesday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered refunds after finding that Entergy’s subsidiary, System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI), had overcharged consumers […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department announces the passing of an officer

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department announces the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, his death occurred while off duty. “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and thecitizens whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
MyArkLaMiss

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
MyArkLaMiss

15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in […]
MyArkLaMiss

Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won’t play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons. McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday’s […]
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur

HOUSTON (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
HAWAII STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy