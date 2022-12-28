ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of ramming into store, cars in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Virginia fugitive arrested after chase through Piedmont-Triad

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A fugitive from Henry County, Virginia was arrested in the Piedmont-Triad, following a vehicle chase. Kernersville Police were called to Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29. Officers found a blue Kia Forte parked in the woods, which matched the description of the suspect's...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
MADISON, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
osoblanco.org

Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?

Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy