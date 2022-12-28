Read full article on original website
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Man accused of ramming into store, cars in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
Greensboro police identify 78-year-old man killed in crash on E. Gate City Blvd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street Thursday. Around 6:50 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street about a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
Stokesdale man facing charges after high-speed chase in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Forsyth County. Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, was arrested for several charges including reckless driving. Forsyth County Deputies received a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a suspect vehicle in connection...
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
abc45.com
Virginia fugitive arrested after chase through Piedmont-Triad
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A fugitive from Henry County, Virginia was arrested in the Piedmont-Triad, following a vehicle chase. Kernersville Police were called to Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29. Officers found a blue Kia Forte parked in the woods, which matched the description of the suspect's...
Clemmons woman accused of shooting into home on Garnet Hill Drive on Christmas
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired. Arriving deputies learned people living […]
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
WXII 12
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
osoblanco.org
Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?
Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
WXII 12
Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
WXII 12
Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
WXII 12
Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...
