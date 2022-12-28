ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
KCEN

Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022

Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas

Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy; customers claim they are out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards say they are out thousands of dollars. Several of the homeowners told KWTX that after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Single-family home construction in Waco dips

The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Waco's hotels; King Noodle inbound; Gas prices; Real estate outlook

Waco’s lodging industry appears to be flexing its muscle once again after becoming soft and saggy during the COVID-19 pandemic, so says San Antonio-based Source Strategies, a hotel consulting firm. Its detailed report on the performance of hotels and motels statewide during the third quarter contains nuggets reflecting well...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Martial Artist Reacts to Sifu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sifu is a game released back in February about a Pak Mei martial artist seeking revenge on his father and master’s killers. The protagonist is a lovingly crafted Pak Mei inspired martial artist with some of the best looking motion capture we’ve ever seen.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy