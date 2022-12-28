ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense

LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments

The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a fun event full of light-hearted fun and festivities. They included a guy in the crowd chugging mayonnaise, ESPN announcers pigging out on deviled eggs, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley getting doused in mayo after his Terps defeated NC State. However, up in the Wolfpack radio booth, play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was randomly Read more... The post CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RALEIGH, NC
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's basketball earns first Big Ten victory in comfortable showing against Rutgers

After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win of the season against a familiar face in Rutgers on Friday. Facing their former head coach in Coquese Washington, who was with the program for over a decade and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Lady Lions controlled the game from the jump en route to a 90-72 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
aseaofred.com

Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff

New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Digital Collegian

Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl

With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football gearing up to slow down Cam Rising, Utah offense

Penn State has dealt with a bunch of talented quarterbacks this year commanding high-powered offenses in the Big Ten, and Utah’s offense fits the same description. “It’s a great challenge with this Utah offense that is scoring 40 points a game,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday. “They do a great job of just questioning your toughness down after down the way they pound the football.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
RALEIGH, NC
Digital Collegian

‘I think they’re gonna reach the playoffs’| Penn State football’s 2022 veterans have high hopes for next year

LOS ANGELES — Penn State already has some high expectations to live up to next year, and its 2022 season hasn’t even concluded. Juice Scruggs, one of the nation’s top centers, announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft last week but will play in the Rose Bowl, a game he said would provide “momentum” for next season with a win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy