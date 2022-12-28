Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense
LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s leadership helped get team to Rose Bowl as next names use game to step up
Leadership is an important quality in any setting, but especially in college football where 18-year-old players share the field with 24 year olds. The presence of a leader is especially crucial when obstacles present themselves during the season. For Penn State, the largest obstacle was overcoming its 41-17 loss to Michigan on Oct. 15.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. to transfer to Stony Brook
Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. found a new home on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. Davis Jr. committed to the Nittany Lions on April 17, 2020 as a part of the team’s 2021 recruiting class. His time with the blue and white has come to a close after only appearing in one game.
Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
How much bonus money did Dave Doeren miss out on with NC State’s bowl loss? (Hint: A lot.)
North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.
CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments
The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a fun event full of light-hearted fun and festivities. They included a guy in the crowd chugging mayonnaise, ESPN announcers pigging out on deviled eggs, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley getting doused in mayo after his Terps defeated NC State. However, up in the Wolfpack radio booth, play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was randomly Read more... The post CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Digital Collegian
How trust gave Penn State football’s defense a midseason spark toward Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES — At first glance, James Franklin thought one of Penn State’s deepest issues at midseason was rooted in size, particularly following its 41-17 loss at Michigan. “We have to get bigger. We're undersized at some spots,” Franklin said following the loss. “Everybody thinks they're Aaron Donald...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball's Mandi Morioka to transfer to Hawaii for 2022-23 season
Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii. Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday. The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball earns first Big Ten victory in comfortable showing against Rutgers
After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win of the season against a familiar face in Rutgers on Friday. Facing their former head coach in Coquese Washington, who was with the program for over a decade and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Lady Lions controlled the game from the jump en route to a 90-72 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey wins fifth straight contest in New Year's Eve clash against LIU
Following a narrow 4-3 Friday afternoon victory over LIU, No. 12 Penn State hosted the Sharks once again in a New Year’s Eve showdown. Coming into the contest, the Nittany Lions had strung together four wins in a row, dating back to a Nov. 26 victory over Boston University.
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
Digital Collegian
Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl
With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
Digital Collegian
Late goal for Janecke lifts No. 12 Penn State women's hockey past LIU in back-and-forth thriller
No. 12 Penn State welcomed LIU to Pegula Ice Arena on Friday to begin a two-game series with the Sharks. This is the second all-time series between the Nittany Lions and Sharks. The two met in February 2022, when the blue and white took both games in East Meadow, New York.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gearing up to slow down Cam Rising, Utah offense
Penn State has dealt with a bunch of talented quarterbacks this year commanding high-powered offenses in the Big Ten, and Utah’s offense fits the same description. “It’s a great challenge with this Utah offense that is scoring 40 points a game,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday. “They do a great job of just questioning your toughness down after down the way they pound the football.”
Football World Reacts To Saturday's Troubling Announcer Suspension
A veteran college football play-by-play announcer has been suspended for a disparaging comment he made during Saturday's bowl games. Gary Hahn, NC State's play-by-play announcer, was telling listeners the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pitt when he made a troubling comment. "Down ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
zagsblog.com
John Wall Invitational: Dylan Harper pours in 33, Don Bosco wins title, as Duke remains in hot pursuit
Dylan Harper continued his string of huge performances and Duke remains in hot pursuit. The 6-foot-5 Class of 2024 guard went for 33 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as Don Bosco Prep beat Farmville Central (NC), 79-74, n the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Duke assistant Jai Lucas was in attendance.
Digital Collegian
‘I think they’re gonna reach the playoffs’| Penn State football’s 2022 veterans have high hopes for next year
LOS ANGELES — Penn State already has some high expectations to live up to next year, and its 2022 season hasn’t even concluded. Juice Scruggs, one of the nation’s top centers, announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft last week but will play in the Rose Bowl, a game he said would provide “momentum” for next season with a win.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football sees similarities between Utah defense and its own
Penn State has a bit of a different animal ahead of it in the Rose Bowl playing Utah, the first matchup between the two in program history and Penn State’s first Pac-12 matchup since 2017. The Ute defense, however, may not be a totally different animal from what Penn...
Comments / 0