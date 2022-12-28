Some people find their gift, while others, their gift finds them. The story of 21-year-old Youngstown, Pa. artist Eem Triplin feels like something out of a book. He went from messing around with Fruity Loops with his brother, to taking it seriously in 2017 and fashioning himself into a producer. In the same breath, he was always a rapper, but first gained traction as a producer with things really picking up on that end once he started working with $not in 2020. Now, after his somber single "Awkward Freestyle" dropped in March, he's on the map as one of the faster rising new acts of the year. With "Awkward Freestyle" garnering over 22 million streams on Spotify, Eem is primed to open for Lucki on a U.S. tour, marking his first-time consistently performing on the road.

