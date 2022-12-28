Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect PieIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown WineriesIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great AtmospheresIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Boise woman arrested after deadly crash to stand trial in May
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise woman charged with two felonies after the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August along Idaho Highway 55 is scheduled to go on trial in May. Natalie Hodson, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
Post Register
Person seriously hurt in Nampa Fire
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Someone inside a Nampa building has been taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City following a fire. The Nampa Fire department says the fire happened early Friday morning. With the help of the Caldwell Fire department, crews had the flames contained within an hour.
Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho
Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
Post Register
Caldwell Police reports an increase in fraud incidents
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police Department is reporting an increase in incidents of fraud lately, most of which it says are preventable. In a recent case, a 65-year-old woman was contacted by “McAfee” via phone telling her she needed to update her computer’s antivirus software.
KATU.com
75-year-old man dies in custody while on comfort care
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, David Lee Hays, died the evening of December 28, 2022. Hays was incarcerated at Snake River Correction Institution in Ontario. He passed away at a local hospital while on comfort care. "As with all in-custody deaths, the...
KIVI-TV
Boise residents react to University of Idaho homicide arrest
BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the quadruple homicide in Moscow last month. Kohberger was detained in Pennsylvania and will stay there until his extradition to Idaho. Although Boise is over 200 miles away from where the murders took place, people from the...
koze.com
Boise Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Vandalism (Video)
BOISE, ID – A 53-year-old Boise man who allegedly damaged several vehicles by pouring glue on them, drilling holes in tires, and removing valve stems has been arrested. According to Boise Police, Eric Pavlis was charged with two counts of Felony Malicious Injury to Property. “On Monday morning officers...
Southern Idaho man Arrested Following Christmas Eve Attack on Police Officer, 2 Others
MERIDIAN - While most were home enjoying their Christmas Eve, a police officer in Meridian was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Washakie Street, in Meridian. The officer arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and encountered a 62-year-old female who had a...
Post Register
Boise Fire Department rescues trapped dog
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Fire department rescued a dog that was trapped in a hole it had dug. The pooch had dug a hole under the sidewalk and had become entangled around his cable. The Firefighters worked quickly to rescue the scared pup by digging it out. The...
Everything You Need to Know About Disposing Toxic Waste in Ada County
Per your request, it's time for some trash-talk. (If you're new to the conversation, we'll catch you up to speed.) In a recent article, our team listed 23 toxic items Idahoans aren't allowed to put in their household garbage. You can check out It's Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho by clicking this link! It has a gallery featuring everything from industrial products and solvents, to interior paint, disinfectants, and fertilizers.
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
Post Register
Commissioners appoint Greg Rast as new COO for Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Canyon County Board of County Commissioners announced Greg Rast as the first-ever Chief Operating Officer for Canyon County. Rast, who has served as the county’s Chief Information Officer/IT Director since 2015, will transition into his new role over the next couple of weeks.
Two stabbed at Caldwell gas station, police arrest four suspects
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested four people in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured Thursday night at a gas station on Freeport Street near North 10th Avenue. The police department said Friday morning that investigators believe it was gang-related. The Caldwell Police Department said...
Post Register
DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian mayor announces former police officer as city council pick
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council. The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman. “John...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Going out for New Year's Eve?
IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Comments / 0