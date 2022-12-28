ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Post Register

Person seriously hurt in Nampa Fire

Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) - Someone inside a Nampa building has been taken to a burn unit in Salt Lake City following a fire. The Nampa Fire department says the fire happened early Friday morning. With the help of the Caldwell Fire department, crews had the flames contained within an hour.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Police reports an increase in fraud incidents

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police Department is reporting an increase in incidents of fraud lately, most of which it says are preventable. In a recent case, a 65-year-old woman was contacted by “McAfee” via phone telling her she needed to update her computer’s antivirus software.
CALDWELL, ID
KATU.com

75-year-old man dies in custody while on comfort care

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, David Lee Hays, died the evening of December 28, 2022. Hays was incarcerated at Snake River Correction Institution in Ontario. He passed away at a local hospital while on comfort care. "As with all in-custody deaths, the...
ONTARIO, OR
KIVI-TV

Boise residents react to University of Idaho homicide arrest

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the quadruple homicide in Moscow last month. Kohberger was detained in Pennsylvania and will stay there until his extradition to Idaho. Although Boise is over 200 miles away from where the murders took place, people from the...
BOISE, ID
koze.com

Boise Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Vandalism (Video)

BOISE, ID – A 53-year-old Boise man who allegedly damaged several vehicles by pouring glue on them, drilling holes in tires, and removing valve stems has been arrested. According to Boise Police, Eric Pavlis was charged with two counts of Felony Malicious Injury to Property. “On Monday morning officers...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Fire Department rescues trapped dog

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Fire department rescued a dog that was trapped in a hole it had dug. The pooch had dug a hole under the sidewalk and had become entangled around his cable. The Firefighters worked quickly to rescue the scared pup by digging it out. The...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Everything You Need to Know About Disposing Toxic Waste in Ada County

Per your request, it's time for some trash-talk. (If you're new to the conversation, we'll catch you up to speed.) In a recent article, our team listed 23 toxic items Idahoans aren't allowed to put in their household garbage. You can check out It's Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho by clicking this link! It has a gallery featuring everything from industrial products and solvents, to interior paint, disinfectants, and fertilizers.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Commissioners appoint Greg Rast as new COO for Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Canyon County Board of County Commissioners announced Greg Rast as the first-ever Chief Operating Officer for Canyon County. Rast, who has served as the county’s Chief Information Officer/IT Director since 2015, will transition into his new role over the next couple of weeks.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

DeSales University on the Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

Boise, ID (CBS2) — DeSales University learned of the arrest of former student Bryan Kohberger on Friday, December 30 in connection to the University of Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger received his bachelor's degree in 2020 and his graduate's degree in 2022 from DeSales University. A statement on the school...
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meridian mayor announces former police officer as city council pick

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council. The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman. “John...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Going out for New Year's Eve?

IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities

We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
IDAHO STATE

