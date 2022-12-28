Columbus, OH – It has been a month since health officials first detected cases of measles in Ohio, and the number of cases has rapidly increased with at least 82 children infected as of Wednesday, according to CBS News. According to CBS News, 82 children in central Ohio contracted measles Wednesday, with 32 of these children in hospitalization. A majority of the children admitted were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 94% of the cases were in children younger than 5. “The reason why so many of our young children have been impacted by this measles outbreak is because that’s the The post Dozens Of Kids Are Catching Measles In Ohio appeared first on Shore News Network.

