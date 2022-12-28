ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022

Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
Lane closures near Atkins due to construction on Interstate 40

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday that construction crews will start road work next week. According to ARDOT, the work will be in the westbound main lanes of I-40 west of Atkins, exit 94. Drivers through the area should expect lane closures from...
ARcare buys Polk Pharmacy in England

Augusta-based ARcare has acquired Polk Pharmacy in England, Arkansas. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Owned by Scott Polk since 1992 when he purchased Danley Drug, the pharmacy will be renamed ARcare Pharmacy during the first quarter of 2023. ARcare will add a Doc’s Soda Shoppe to the location by summer of 2023.
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Lessons learned from nine years of Beyond the Game stories

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Stay positive, no matter the circumstances. Remain hopeful, even in the darkest days. Support others through kindness, no matter your own hardships. These are just some of the lessons gleaned from those that inspired us, often in the midst of their most sensitive moments,...
Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
Donate blood during the C.O.P.S Bleed Blue Blood Drives

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Our Blood Institute announced on Friday how blood donors can show their support to families and coworkers of officers who have died in the line of duty. The C.O.P.S Bleed Blue Blood Drive will be happening in 11 cities in Arkansas from Jan. 3...
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas

If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
