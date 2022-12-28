Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
nwahomepage.com
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe Weather Likely Monday
The Storm Prediction Center has all of Arkansas under the risk of damaging thunderstorms Monday. There is an Enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for southwest, west, and central Arkansas. The rest of the state is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5).
KATV
Lane closures near Atkins due to construction on Interstate 40
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday that construction crews will start road work next week. According to ARDOT, the work will be in the westbound main lanes of I-40 west of Atkins, exit 94. Drivers through the area should expect lane closures from...
talkbusiness.net
ARcare buys Polk Pharmacy in England
Augusta-based ARcare has acquired Polk Pharmacy in England, Arkansas. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Owned by Scott Polk since 1992 when he purchased Danley Drug, the pharmacy will be renamed ARcare Pharmacy during the first quarter of 2023. ARcare will add a Doc’s Soda Shoppe to the location by summer of 2023.
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
KATV
'Be responsible:' Emergency responders prep to keep Arkansans safe ahead of NYE
Little Rock (KATV) — The year 2022 is coming to a close with the expectation that many Arkansans will be out and about attending New Year's festivities. For emergency responders, it's all hands on deck as they plan to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend. Chris Marshall is the...
I-30 construction requires lane closures beginning in January
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — In an effort to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County to six lanes, overnight lane closures will soon be required. Throughout January, crews will periodically need to close certain lanes in order to continue with the project. They will be working in both the eastbound...
KATV
Lessons learned from nine years of Beyond the Game stories
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Stay positive, no matter the circumstances. Remain hopeful, even in the darkest days. Support others through kindness, no matter your own hardships. These are just some of the lessons gleaned from those that inspired us, often in the midst of their most sensitive moments,...
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
Pipes burst at Bald Knob funeral home causing thousands of dollars in damage
The Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob has become the latest victim of pipes that burst due to the recent freezing temps around the state.
KATV
Donate blood during the C.O.P.S Bleed Blue Blood Drives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Our Blood Institute announced on Friday how blood donors can show their support to families and coworkers of officers who have died in the line of duty. The C.O.P.S Bleed Blue Blood Drive will be happening in 11 cities in Arkansas from Jan. 3...
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
