Maine State

WGME

Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance

If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
MAINE STATE
WGME

FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned

LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP

CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
WGME

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills

Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
MAINE STATE
WGME

35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine

You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WGME

Maine's minimum wage to rise to $13.80 on Jan. 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Minimum wage earners will see a pay increase and employers will have to pay departing employees for unused vacation time under laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Maine. Maine’s minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 based on a state law that requires annual...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance

YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
YORK, ME
WGME

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
WATERBORO, ME

