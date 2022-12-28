Read full article on original website
Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance
If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Volunteers brought their buckets and shovels to Willard Beach in South Portland on Thursday to start replanting the dunes. Most of the dunes were decimated by last week's storm. A South Portland resident posted online, encouraging others to join in picking through sand clumps that were...
Polar dip in South Portland benefits climate action in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - With the new year comes the brave and the bold who plunge into Maine's icy cold waters. Dozens dared to do so at Willard Beach in South Portland Saturday morning for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. For 15 years they've held this polar dip to...
FunZ trampoline park is back open after being condemned
LEWISTON (WGME)-- The city of Lewiston issued two life-safety violations to FunZ trampoline park on Thursday. City officials and the fire department told employees that fire alarm monitoring was not in place and some emergency exits were not accessible. The park is building new party rooms which are under construction-...
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP
CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
On thin ice: Maine officials urge caution ahead of popular ice fishing weekend
STANDISH (WGME)-- Mainers are getting ready for the live bait start date on January 1, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating in some locations. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife want people to do their research and be prepared when they venture out on the ponds and lakes.
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
Proposed Maine legislation would create an independent Inspector General for child welfare
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Proposed legislation, expected to be submitted next session, seeks to create an independent Inspector General's Office tasked with investigating Maine's child welfare and protection system. The bill, called the Establishment of the Office of Inspector General of Maine Child Protection Act, is being proposed by Sen....
Bill aims to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, Maine vape shop pushes back
Mint, banana, and bubblegum are all candy and tobacco flavors. Some Maine leaders are trying to stop shops statewide from selling these tobacco flavors. South Portland recently banned selling flavored tobacco products. Stores have until April 1 to sell their inventory. Christopher Jackson, the owner of Portland Smoke and Vape...
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills
Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine
You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
Maine's minimum wage to rise to $13.80 on Jan. 1
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Minimum wage earners will see a pay increase and employers will have to pay departing employees for unused vacation time under laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Maine. Maine’s minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 based on a state law that requires annual...
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to Maine home invasion plot to steal marijuana
A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to plotting a home invasion to steal pot plants from someone in Maine who was shot as a result. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 34-year-old Derek Daprato pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery on Wednesday. In August 2019, police say...
Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance
YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
