Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw in the Gator Bowl
How many times do you win a game where you throw not one, but two pick sixes and give up a fake-field-goal touchdown? My guess is less than 1% of the time, in which case we all witnessed a deeply improbable event as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish toppled the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl, 45-38. It was a game that in many ways summed up the entire season, as powerful potential clashed with disastrous mistakes, but the Irish never quit and were ultimately on top when all was said and done. Did it have to be this way? Of course not, but in the immortal words of the patron saint of the state of Florida - hey, I heard you like the wild ones.
CFB Data: 2022 Gator Bowl Review Notre Dame VS South Carolina
Well where do we begin? The 2022 Gator Bowl provided a ton for Irish fans to chew on and way more than I expected even given all the weird factors at play heading into the game. Notre Dame ended up pulling out a 45-38 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks...
Irish wrap up the season with a Gator Bowl win over Gamecocks 45-38
After the highest of highs and lowest of lows that were experienced this season, was there a more perfect way for it to wrap up than the way it did last night? If you ask me I say no. I feel like I have said this after multiple games this season but that was one of the weirder games I can remember watching. And even though both teams were missing plenty of starters from the season, I think there is some good info to take from this game. In the end, coming out with the win I believe was huge for the momentum of this team/program going forward and we will get to that as well.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS South Carolina Gamecocks: Gator Bowl Game Thread
How strange the college football season turned out to be in 2022. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw much of that strangeness staring right back at them in the mirror — but the year is almost over. Before the Irish can change clothes and start fresh in 2023, they have one last challenge in front of them with the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl.
Notre Dame Football: A comprehensive list of South Carolina players OUT of the Gator Bowl
We’ve seen many players from around the country opt out of the bowl game either because of the NFL Draft or because they entered the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were not immune to this move by some of their own players, as they too saw some opt outs as well — just nothing in terms of numbers as the South Carolina Gamecocks have over the course of the last few weeks.
Notre Dame Football: Roster update for the Irish as they head into the Gator Bowl
On Thursday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman gave some updates in regard to the roster as the Irish prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Defensive Tackle Jayson Ademilola is out, and based off of prior word usage from Freeman — I...
Notre Dame Hockey Loses Series Opener to Alaska 3-2
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team opened their second semester with their first of two games against the Alaska Nanooks. Unfortunately the last day of 2022 went exactly like the rest of their series so far this season, as Notre Dame lost the opener of the series 3-2. They’ll look to come away with a split in game two.
