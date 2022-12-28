ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg seeks seasonal workers

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mzLj_0jwwVxgq00

The city of Perrysburg is making hiring plans for the new year.

Seasonal positions for the summer are now posted on the city's website, the city announced Wednesday on Facebook. Jobs include general labor in parks (grounds/landscaping), litter crews, summer recreation program helpers, and instructors for Safety Town, the city said.

In addition, Perrysburg's Department of Public Utilities is hiring a stormwater intern, the announcement said.

The city's website includes complete job descriptions and instructions on how to apply. A link is available at https://bit.ly/3vtjwKh

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM

Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Democratic Party opens applications for city council vacancies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications for the District 1 and District 4 Toledo City Council vacancies. Toledo City Council will have to fill the seats of Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III, who were appointed to fill the seats of Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper ─ who have since been convicted on bribery and extortion charges.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Dennis Recker Resigns, Whitehouse Seeks Applicants To Fill Position

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Dennis Recker was campaigning for a seat on Whitehouse Village Council in 2021, he believed he could continue to spend winters somewhere warmer while participating in meetings remotely. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio General Assembly allowed members of council to...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo to sue convicted former council members over salaries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says the City of Toledo plans to sue three former council members who have been convicted in a pay-to-play scheme for the salaries they received during their suspensions from council before they took a plea deal earlier this month. The city intends to...
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Hancock Sheriff looking for information on Arlington bank robbery suspect

ARLINGTON, OH (WLIO) - According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a robber stole money from the Premier bank at 9:52 am. The suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money, and then he fled with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’9” inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a silver four-door vehicle, unknown the make or model. If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, you are asked to call the Hancock Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424.
ARLINGTON, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy