Perrysburg seeks seasonal workers

The city of Perrysburg is making hiring plans for the new year.

Seasonal positions for the summer are now posted on the city's website, the city announced Wednesday on Facebook. Jobs include general labor in parks (grounds/landscaping), litter crews, summer recreation program helpers, and instructors for Safety Town, the city said.

In addition, Perrysburg's Department of Public Utilities is hiring a stormwater intern, the announcement said.

The city's website includes complete job descriptions and instructions on how to apply. A link is available at https://bit.ly/3vtjwKh