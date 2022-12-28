Read full article on original website
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police respond to shooting near ‘The Break Room’ bar
Around 8:50 Saturday, Duluth police responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 500th block of East 4th Street. That is next to the Duluth bar known as ‘The Break Room’ in the hospital block of the city. As of 9:30 that is all the information we...
northernnewsnow.com
Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth. The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads. Authorities said...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Hayward, Wisconsin, Marcell
Trail Report from American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation:. “The groomers have been busy this last week clearing the trails from the storm we had 2 weeks ago. They regroomed early Thursday morning at Birkie Trailhead near the start where the Hayward Dash races were held on Wednesday. The trail continues to firm up as it gets skied/worked but there is still debris from the storm so be careful. Check back to the map on our website as we devise a grooming plan with the warmer weather (and possible moisture) coming. Enjoy the warmer temps! Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com.”
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Babbitt, Hayward, Wisconsin
Babbitt, MN- The Babbitt Public Library is starting the new year off with a fun reading program. During January and February, they are hosting their Book Bucks Winter Reading Program. For every book read, participants get to make an ‘X’ on the big snowflake. Then every five Xs is an entry to a drawing for prizes! Additionally, for every five books, readers will be given one book buck to use during book sales throughout the year.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
northernnewsnow.com
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass. It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road. No word on...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
kdal610.com
Arrest Made In Duluth Stabbing
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police have arrested a 66 year old man in connection with the stabbing of a woman Tuesday afternoon. The stabbing was reported around 3:15 p-m in the 4900 block of Grand Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth residents share frustration over mail delays, USPS responds
DULUTH, MN. -- Many communities around Duluth and other parts of the Northland have gone weeks without mail, and it appears staffing issues are to blame. “December 16 was the last time we got mail,” said Mike Adamczak, a resident of Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. Adamczak wasn’t alone.
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
northernnewsnow.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman he didn’t know in the head Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Kunz, 66, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Thursday, where he was charged with first degree aggravated robbery and first degree assault.
northernnewsnow.com
DECC offering free ‘Sunrise Coffee’ events in January
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced this week they plan to offer free coffee each Thursday in January. The event called ‘Sunrise Coffee’ features coffee made by the Duluth Coffee Company and free views of the Aerial Lift Bridge each morning. Each...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
