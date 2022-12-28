Trail Report from American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation:. “The groomers have been busy this last week clearing the trails from the storm we had 2 weeks ago. They regroomed early Thursday morning at Birkie Trailhead near the start where the Hayward Dash races were held on Wednesday. The trail continues to firm up as it gets skied/worked but there is still debris from the storm so be careful. Check back to the map on our website as we devise a grooming plan with the warmer weather (and possible moisture) coming. Enjoy the warmer temps! Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com.”

HAYWARD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO