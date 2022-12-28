ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County DA opens investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

By Clayton Guse, Jessica Gould
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eUM6_0jwwVadN00
Santos has admitted to fabricating parts of his resume and background.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday launched an investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos after the Republican admitted to lying about his education and work experience as well as misleading voters about his religion on the campaign trail.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Nassau County D.A. Anne Donnelly, a Republican. “No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Brosh would not say what in particular the office was investigating or the criminal charges Santos could face.

The probe comes a day after Santos confirmed key details of a report from The New York Times that found the candidate lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, graduating from Baruch College, and about his mother being a Jewish woman whose parents fled the Nazis during World War II. Santos told The New York Post he’d “embellished” his resume, and that he “never claimed to be Jewish,” but only said he was “Jew-ish.”

The Times report also called into question the source of a $600,000 loan Santos gave to his campaign.

Santos — who reports his residence in Nassau County — won the race for New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November after defeating Democrat Robert Zimmerman with 52% of the vote. That district encompasses Long Island's North Shore and a portion of northeastern Queens.

Several New York Democrats over the last week have demanded that Santos step down from the seat, and a bipartisan chorus of elected officials have called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate his lies and campaign finances.

“It’s very encouraging and positive to see Republicans step up with Democrats and demand accountability here,” Zimmerman told Gothamist.

Representatives for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume

Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee

A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
HuntingtonNow

2022: Crime Comes Home to Huntington for Some

Crime, an omnipresent topic of concern for many, came home directly and violently for some Huntington residents this year. For others, crime turned up in their driveways. This fall, two particularly violent crimes occuring less than a week apart and outside Huntington claimed the lives Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
pix11.com

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Town of Hempstead Mulchfest 2023

Exchange your Christmas tree for a free bag of mulch at the Town of Hempstead Mulchfest. The trade-in takes place at Baldwin Park on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin invites residents to come down to the event...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals

NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
MANHATTAN, NY
riverheadlocal

Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60

Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
WADING RIVER, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy