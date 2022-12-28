Nassau County DA opens investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

Santos has admitted to fabricating parts of his resume and background.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday launched an investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos after the Republican admitted to lying about his education and work experience as well as misleading voters about his religion on the campaign trail.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Nassau County D.A. Anne Donnelly, a Republican. “No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Brosh would not say what in particular the office was investigating or the criminal charges Santos could face.

The probe comes a day after Santos confirmed key details of a report from The New York Times that found the candidate lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, graduating from Baruch College, and about his mother being a Jewish woman whose parents fled the Nazis during World War II. Santos told The New York Post he’d “embellished” his resume, and that he “never claimed to be Jewish,” but only said he was “Jew-ish.”

The Times report also called into question the source of a $600,000 loan Santos gave to his campaign.

Santos — who reports his residence in Nassau County — won the race for New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November after defeating Democrat Robert Zimmerman with 52% of the vote. That district encompasses Long Island's North Shore and a portion of northeastern Queens.

Several New York Democrats over the last week have demanded that Santos step down from the seat, and a bipartisan chorus of elected officials have called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate his lies and campaign finances.

“It’s very encouraging and positive to see Republicans step up with Democrats and demand accountability here,” Zimmerman told Gothamist.

Representatives for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation.