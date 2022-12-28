ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Juvenile Investigators Still Seeking Runaway Teen from Golden Meadow

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. As previously announced, McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19, 2022. At that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
NOLA.com

Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO

Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
GRETNA, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal New Orleans East hit and run

A fatal hit and run in New Orleans East leaves NOPD with few clues and search for the suspect driver. Last night the body of a woman was discovered in the roadway of the I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy