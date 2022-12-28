Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. As previously announced, McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19, 2022. At that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO