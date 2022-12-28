Read full article on original website
Juvenile Investigators Still Seeking Runaway Teen from Golden Meadow
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. As previously announced, McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on October 19, 2022. At that time, juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO
Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Missing 15-year-old in St. Mary Parish found safe
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is asking for the community's help locating a 15-year-old.
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
Fatal New Orleans East hit and run
A fatal hit and run in New Orleans East leaves NOPD with few clues and search for the suspect driver. Last night the body of a woman was discovered in the roadway of the I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive.
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
Former Athlos Academy teacher accused of tickling, trying to kiss male student
A former educator at Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish was arrested and booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile, accused of trying to kiss a student, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Tokeby Mixon, 35, of Harvey, was taken into custody Dec. 21, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office...
Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight
GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
