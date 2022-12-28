Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Southwest Airlines plans to get back to normal operations on Friday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co. said it plans to return to normal operations on Friday after days of running at a third of its usual capacity due to disruptions triggered by a massive winter storm that swept much of the United States around the Christmas holiday. The storm forced U.S....
1470 WMBD
Southwest promises refunds as airline sees ‘certain’ financial impact
WASHINGTON (Reuters) –Southwest Airlines promised to reimburse passengers for expenses such as hotels and car rentals in addition to refunding tickets after it canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm and said there would be a still-undetermined hit to its earnings. “There’ll certainly be an impact...
Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident
Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
Aviation safety in 2022: More than 170 killed in fatal plane crashes including China flight disaster
Six fatal air accidents during 2022 claimed 174 lives of passengers and crew, together with four people on the ground. Despite these tragedies, it was one of the safest years for commercial air travel in history. The figures are revealed in the latest Civil Aviation Safety Review by a leading expert. Adrian Young, of the Dutch consultancy To70, concludes that despite flight numbers returning towards 2019 levels, there was not a corresponding increase in fatal accidents.He writes: “The post-Covid recovery that everyone expected came in 2022. Whilst it was a difficult summer with capacity issues at airports, leading to...
1470 WMBD
Panama says it rejects First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The Panamanian government rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations in the copper mine it operates, according to a statement from the country’s Commerce and Industry Ministry published Friday. The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a...
1470 WMBD
UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
(Reuters) – The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving to England from China from Jan. 5 will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test, taken no more than two days prior to departure, according to a statement. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
1470 WMBD
WHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation
(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China’s health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, including more genetic sequencing data and data on hospitalizations and deaths. WHO’s technical advisory group on the evolution of SARS-COV-2...
1470 WMBD
Finland proposes 30% windfall tax on power companies
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Finnish government said on Thursday it had proposed a temporary windfall tax on profits from the country’s electricity companies as part of a European Union response to soaring power costs. The proposed 30% tax would apply to profits exceeding a 10% return on capital...
1470 WMBD
Audi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at German automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have extended a strike deadline to Jan. 11 from Jan. 1 as they aim to reach an agreement with the firm over pay raises, a union document seen by Reuters on Friday showed. The Independent Union...
1470 WMBD
Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
(Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China. Wall Street’s three main indexes booked their first yearly drop since...
Hicks: The CHIPS Act was wise legislation
In 2022, the United States passed the "Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Fund," or the CHIPS Act for short. This is a very large bill, $280 billion, to be spent over several years promoting the growth of the semiconductor industry in the U.S. As any faithful reader will understand,...
Comments / 0