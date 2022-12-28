Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Summerfield man lands in jail after harassing fellow customers at Walmart
A Summerfield man landed in jail after he was thrown out of the Walmart in Leesburg after harassing other customers. Frank Joseph Bush, 35, was arrested early Tuesday evening at the Walmart store on Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to the store after a suspicious person complaint was received. A Walmart manager told dispatch that a white male wearing a black shirt and jeans was in the self-checkout area harassing customers. The officer made contact with Bush in the self check-out area of the store.
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
villages-news.com
Properties of The Villages representative escapes prosecution in DUI case
A Properties of The Villages sales representative has escaped prosecution in a drunk driving case in which she had children with her in her sport utility vehicle. The prosecutor’s office announced this past week that no information will be filed in the case of 46-year-old Ilona Brown. She had faced a charge of driving under the influence and two counts of child abuse. The prosecutor’s office offered no clue as to why the case was being dropped other than “other legal issues,” as stated in the announcement of no information on file in Sumter County Court.
WESH
Deputies shoot man at The Villages who threatened to get gun, 'take care of situation himself'
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The twinkle of holiday decorations was overshadowed by law enforcement lights in The Villages on Thursday night. From late Thursday night into Friday morning, investigators worked to figure out why a 35-year-old man at a house on the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace called 911.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with bad driving record arrested after improper left turn
A Leesburg man with a bad driving record landed behind bars after making an improper left turn. A Lady Lake police officer saw 40-year-old Daniel Jermaine Pierce exiting the parking lot at 841 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The stop sign clearly indicated no left turn. Pierce turned left and his car had to move counter to the traffic flow to make the turn.
‘I’m f— up’ Florida man accused of driving drunk nearly 4 times over legal limit
A Florida man got arrested after driving drunk with so much alcohol in his system that he was four times the legal limit, according to deputies.
askflagler.com
21 Year-Old from Volusia County Arrested in Connection to Gas Station Armed Robbery
PALM COAST – 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
fox13news.com
Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
westorlandonews.com
More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets
If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested at Target after allegedly loading stolen merchandise into baby carriage
Two people were arrested at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza after allegedly loading stolen merchandise into a baby carriage. Amber Pauline Howe, 31, and Gary Arthur Williams Jr., 36, both of Ocklawaha, were in the store on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, when they were captured on surveillance taking items, placing them in a baby carriage and covering them with a blanket, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They took $186.14 worth of merchandise.
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
