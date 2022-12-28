Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Trigg County Deputy
A man was charged with assaulting a deputy after a report of him assaulting his grandparents Wednesday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for 24-year-old Damien Mefford assaulting his grandparents and when they arrived he was extremely belligerent causing law enforcement to detain him in handcuffs and escort him out to a patrol vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, MO man charged with first-degree assault
SCOTT CITY, MO — A Benton, Missouri man was charged with assault after police say witnesses identified the suspect to Scott City police officers. Officers responded to a residence at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a report of assault. The suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
KFVS12
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
Murray Ledger & Times
Dexter man faces drug charges
DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop. CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles
Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
wpsdlocal6.com
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County teen charged after stealing vehicle, causing four-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old male juvenile faces numerous charges after stealing a vehicle and causing a four-vehicle collision in Benton Wednesday, Dec. 22. Authorities responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West 5th and Ash streets. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle who caused the collision had fled the scene on foot.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of new power company scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam attempt. The Sheriff's Office said thieves are using local phone numbers and claiming to be from a power company such as West Kentucky Rural Electric or Jackson Purchase Electric Company. A recording warns resident the electricity will be turned off in ten minutes and instructs them to press a certain number to talk to a representative.
wvih.com
Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack
A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
