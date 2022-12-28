ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whvoradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Trigg County Deputy

A man was charged with assaulting a deputy after a report of him assaulting his grandparents Wednesday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for 24-year-old Damien Mefford assaulting his grandparents and when they arrived he was extremely belligerent causing law enforcement to detain him in handcuffs and escort him out to a patrol vehicle.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road

A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, MO man charged with first-degree assault

SCOTT CITY, MO — A Benton, Missouri man was charged with assault after police say witnesses identified the suspect to Scott City police officers. Officers responded to a residence at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a report of assault. The suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
BENTON, MO
Murray Ledger & Times

Dexter man faces drug charges

DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop. CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
DEXTER, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles

Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire

Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
GLEASON, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
EDDYVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County teen charged after stealing vehicle, causing four-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old male juvenile faces numerous charges after stealing a vehicle and causing a four-vehicle collision in Benton Wednesday, Dec. 22. Authorities responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West 5th and Ash streets. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle who caused the collision had fled the scene on foot.
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County Sheriff warns of new power company scam

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam attempt. The Sheriff's Office said thieves are using local phone numbers and claiming to be from a power company such as West Kentucky Rural Electric or Jackson Purchase Electric Company. A recording warns resident the electricity will be turned off in ten minutes and instructs them to press a certain number to talk to a representative.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack

A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
EDDYVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy