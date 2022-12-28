Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice in the second period to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores.
Citrus County Chronicle
Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hellebuyck, Pionk, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who mustered only 17 shots on goal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16...
Citrus County Chronicle
Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
