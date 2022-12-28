Read full article on original website
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Looper Staff Predicts: The Best Movie Of 2023 Will Be...
Does it seem a little arrogant to try and predict what the very best movie — the top of the pack, the créme de la créme, the movie that will win every Oscar it's nominated for and some it's not — of 2023 will be? Yeah, probably. But here we are doing it anyway! The Looper staff has been tasked with asking a very important question: What movie will blow audiences' minds in 2023, make all the money, and top next year's "best-of" lists across the board?
Why The Voice Of Lin In Spirited Away Sounds So Familiar To Disney Fans
In the 2001 Studio Ghibli classic "Spirited Away," the journey little Chihiro (voiced by Rumi Hiiragi and Daveigh Chase in the English dub) had to endure was certainly an intense one. After seeing her parents transform into swine, the young girl finds herself in the Spirit Realm where she must face a series of challenges in a fantastical bathhouse to change them back. And while most of the hostile spirits and monsters who encounter the child see her as a nuisance, there are still those who aim to help her adjust, from the multi-armed Kamaji (voiced by Bunta Sugawara and David Ogden Stiers) to the mysterious Haku (voiced by Miyu Irino and Jason Marsden). Among these sympathetic faces is that of Lin, a hardworking servant in the bathhouse who is tasked with having Chihiro as her assistant.
M3GAN's Producers Assure Horror Fans The Film's PG-13 Rating Won't Dampen The Scares
"M3GAN" isn't even in theaters yet, and there's already a ton of buzz surrounding it. The first trailer mesmerized audiences in the mood to keep the horror renaissance we find ourselves in to keep going. The titular doll's proclivity for dancing and that cold, dead look in her eyes made her an instant meme, and the memes will only keep coming when the movie finally comes out on January 6, 2023.
Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Gets Physically Sore From Playing Mary's Rigid Character
Acting can be physically demanding and, at times, even grueling. There are countless stories of movies that permanently damaged actors' bodies. Action star Bruce Willis told The Guardian in 2007 that he suffered "two-thirds partial hearing loss" in his left ear when shooting "Die Hard." According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney suffered a spinal injury performing a stunt for his 2005 film "Syriana" that left him in severe long-term pain that could only be partially relieved from surgery.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch
Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Has No Plans To Be The Newest Redhead To Join The X-Men
X-Men fans shouldn't expect to see Sadie Sink in the MCU's mutant roster anytime soon. The "Stranger Things" actor sat down for an interview with Extra TV, where she revealed that — so far — she has no plans to be the latest addition to the sprawling superhero franchise.
Chris Pine Assures Us Dungeons & Dragons Won't Be 'Too Cool' (In Case That's What You Were Worried About)
It looks like the popularity of "Stranger Things" and the acceptance of all things nerdy by general society has given "Dungeons & Dragons" a second thought at success on the silver screen. If you're of a certain age, you might recall that this isn't the first time this franchise has come to multiplexes, and the last one was, shall we say, received rather poorly (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
George RR Martin Reveals What The Lannisters' Home Really Looks Like
Fans of "Game of Thrones" are fascinated by the recent artwork shared by George RR Martin on his blog of Casterly Rock, the ancestral seat of House Lannister. The author, who wrote the "Song of Ice and Fire" novels on which "Game of Thrones" is based, shared a portrait of Casterly Rock painted by Ted Nasmith for the 2011 Ice and Fire calendar, confirming the official appearance of the Lannisters' seat of power for the first time.
Why Martina Rodriguez From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar
Crime dramas have a large, rotating cast. They have to; detectives age as do their real-life counterparts, and that doesn't even cover the victims and killers that dominate the plots of every episode. In "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 5, titled "Breakwater," audiences saw Diego Rodriguez (Damien Diaz) a concerned brother who asks the Special Victims Unit for help when he suspects his boss Paul Greco (James Carpinello) of taking advantage of his sister, swimmer Martina. It was sadly true, and while Greco was able to silence Diego by drowning him, Greco was rightfully convicted for his crimes against Martina and the other victims. Though Martina lost her brother, she is at least able to know their shared assailant is in jail and justice was still served.
The Entire Two And A Half Men Story Finally Explained
While it might not be remembered in quite the same spirit as TV classics like "Cheers," "Seinfeld," or "Friends," "Two and a Half Men" was a pivotal sitcom that lit up the small screen of the early 2000s and lasted for 12 seasons on CBS. Initially, the show starred Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones as main characters Charlie, Alan, and Jake Harper, respectively. However, Sheen was cut from the series after Season 8 (per Reuters). This brought about a plethora of changes, including Ashton Kutcher's introduction as new lead character Walden Schmidt. While there are many fans who believe the show lost a significant quantity of its magic after Sheen left, "Two and a Half Men" still remains one of the rare sitcoms that was allowed to end on its own terms and complete its story.
The Ending Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Explained
Director Kasi Lemmons brings the music, life, and incredible voice of the legendary singer Whitney Houston to life with the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The film depicts the life and career of iconic singer Whitney Houston, played by Naomi Ackie, and tackles her illustrious highs and devastating lows. From the start of her career working alongside record producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) to her eventual relationship with R&B singer Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), the film touches on nearly every part of Houston's time in the public eye.
Fans Agree That Jenji Kohan's Series Tend To Overstay Their Welcome
When "Weeds" premiered on Showtime during the summer of 2005, pay cable television officially found its new, instantly iconic 30-minute comedy. Although running afoul of law enforcement while making a living selling marijuana is certainly dated when compared to 2020s California, the series helped launch its creator, Jenji Kohan, into the television stratosphere. When the show ended in 2012, Kohan then adapted Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black" into a dramedy series for Netflix. In 2013, the prison-set program became the streamer's second original series.
Sheldon's Most Compassionate Moment In The Big Bang Theory, According To Fans
Those who haven't seen "The Big Bang Theory" know at least two things about the CBS sitcom: its heavy use of pop culture references and Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) lack of social skills and arrogance. Spend some time watching how Cooper treats others and it's difficult to root for him, especially when it comes to those he deems as less intelligent than himself. Consider how he treats Penny (Kaley Cuoco), his neighbor and supposed "friend." Sheldon constantly belittles and mocks her, purposefully creates situations to torment her, and then expects her to help him out with favors.
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
