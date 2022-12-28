Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Jim Beaver Thinks The Supernatural Cast's Expressions Are Powerful Enough To Forgo Dialogue
Since premiering in 2005 and even after the finale in 2020, "Supernatural" continues to have a chokehold on fans. Fifteen years of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fighting demons, ghosts, and other paranormal beings left fans falling in love with the brothers. And there always seems to be an applicable "Supernatural" gif for any conversation, which is another testament to how influential the dark fantasy television show was.
Criminal Minds' Unrealistic Dialogue Takes Fans Out Of The Scenes
"Criminal Minds" may have failed to sustain the kind of multi-show empire some other popular procedurals can boast, but it's still a pretty well-regarded series. The show's gritty look into the personal and professional struggles of the FBI's Behavoral Analysis Unit kept fans entertained for 15 seasons on CBS, and now that the show has migrated to Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution, David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), and the rest of the squad could potentially be entertaining viewers for many, many years to come.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Andor's Denise Gough Highlights Dedra Meero's Intimacy Issues
"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, introduced audiences to a terrifying new villain in Dedra Meero. Played by Denise Gough, Meero holds rank in the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB), the Empire's secret police, where she serves the fascistic government with the single-minded goal of rooting out its enemies by any means necessary. Her cold, calculating demeanor serves her well in a job that requires sadistic cruelty, and she appears to be the only woman to have climbed the bureaucratic ladder. Though not unable to turn on the charm when it seems likely to get results during an interrogation, she seems much more comfortable barking orders or inflicting brutal methods of torture on political prisoners.
Why Martina Rodriguez From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar
Crime dramas have a large, rotating cast. They have to; detectives age as do their real-life counterparts, and that doesn't even cover the victims and killers that dominate the plots of every episode. In "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 5, titled "Breakwater," audiences saw Diego Rodriguez (Damien Diaz) a concerned brother who asks the Special Victims Unit for help when he suspects his boss Paul Greco (James Carpinello) of taking advantage of his sister, swimmer Martina. It was sadly true, and while Greco was able to silence Diego by drowning him, Greco was rightfully convicted for his crimes against Martina and the other victims. Though Martina lost her brother, she is at least able to know their shared assailant is in jail and justice was still served.
Who Played Andrea Fermi On Law & Order?
"Law & Order" and all of its various spin-offs have certainly seen quite a few actors show up as guest stars during the decades the shows have been airing. Some were already well-established actors when they agreed to appear, and even won Emmy awards for their appearances, such as Ellen Burstyn and Cynthia Nixon. But for many more, an appearance on "Law & Order" meant that your career was on its way up.
The Entire Two And A Half Men Story Finally Explained
While it might not be remembered in quite the same spirit as TV classics like "Cheers," "Seinfeld," or "Friends," "Two and a Half Men" was a pivotal sitcom that lit up the small screen of the early 2000s and lasted for 12 seasons on CBS. Initially, the show starred Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones as main characters Charlie, Alan, and Jake Harper, respectively. However, Sheen was cut from the series after Season 8 (per Reuters). This brought about a plethora of changes, including Ashton Kutcher's introduction as new lead character Walden Schmidt. While there are many fans who believe the show lost a significant quantity of its magic after Sheen left, "Two and a Half Men" still remains one of the rare sitcoms that was allowed to end on its own terms and complete its story.
Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Believes The Show's Imperfect Characters Are What Attracts Viewers
"Grey's Anatomy" is one of primetime TV's greatest success stories. In its 19th season as of the time of writing, the show is not only the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, but also the sixth longest-running primetime series of any show currently on the air, per Forbes. It has weathered scandals, lost its original showrunner Shonda Rhimes, and lost most of its original cast — yet, it continues to chug along.
Why Stranger Things Season 4's Escape From The Upside Down Created A Plot Hole
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" puts the Hawkins gang through the wringer as the ever-expanding cast is forced to confront new villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), with Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) finding herself on the receiving end of his torment. Reeling from the death of her stepbrother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), in Season 3, Max's grief and guilt provide the perfect doorway for Vecna, who continues to pursue her throughout the season. She dodges him for a while thanks to the help of Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill," but eventually, Max has no choice but to confront the villain.
Fans Agree That Jenji Kohan's Series Tend To Overstay Their Welcome
When "Weeds" premiered on Showtime during the summer of 2005, pay cable television officially found its new, instantly iconic 30-minute comedy. Although running afoul of law enforcement while making a living selling marijuana is certainly dated when compared to 2020s California, the series helped launch its creator, Jenji Kohan, into the television stratosphere. When the show ended in 2012, Kohan then adapted Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black" into a dramedy series for Netflix. In 2013, the prison-set program became the streamer's second original series.
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
Sheldon's Most Compassionate Moment In The Big Bang Theory, According To Fans
Those who haven't seen "The Big Bang Theory" know at least two things about the CBS sitcom: its heavy use of pop culture references and Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) lack of social skills and arrogance. Spend some time watching how Cooper treats others and it's difficult to root for him, especially when it comes to those he deems as less intelligent than himself. Consider how he treats Penny (Kaley Cuoco), his neighbor and supposed "friend." Sheldon constantly belittles and mocks her, purposefully creates situations to torment her, and then expects her to help him out with favors.
Why Benedict Binswanger From Firefly Lane Looks So Familiar
"Firefly Lane" premiered on Netflix on February 3rd, 2021. Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the series follows longtime friends Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) from their teens in the '70s all the way through to adulthood in the early 2000s. Season 2, which divided fans over its Tully-Kate conflict, was split into two parts, with the first airing on December 2nd, 2022, and the second set to make its way onto the streaming platform on June 8th, 2023. The show has been well received by audiences and fans of Hannah's book, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and has many eagerly awaiting the fate of their favorite characters when the show returns.
CSI's Jorja Fox Didn't Take A Single Class In Gun Safety For Her Role As Sara
"CSI" is known for its gruesome crimes and dastardly serial killers, which help produce some of the show's most entertaining moments. And the series setting of Las Vegas also affords it plenty of opportunities for celebrity appearances that would otherwise seem too unreal for other procedural crime dramas of its ilk. Yet, "CSI" is a series that, in many ways, attempts to ground itself in realism. Admittedly, it doesn't always hit the mark in that regard. While "CSI" has had an immense influence on actual criminal investigations, there are several items it manages to get wrong about forensics.
My Hero Academia Voice Actor Cliff Chapin Finds It Surprisingly Easy To Slip Into Bakugo's Angry Mindset
"My Hero Academia" is hands-down one of the biggest anime currently airing and it's easy to see why (via Parrot Analytics). With its impressive amalgamation of western superhero culture and the jaw-dropping quality of its writing and animation, the adaptation of the manga by Kohei Horikoshi pretty much checks all of the boxes as far as what shonen viewers are looking for.
Who Played Jamie Hoskins On Law & Order: SVU?
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 7, Episode 22 ("Influence") is a notable episode, not only for its focus on a complex situation involving mental illness, but also for Norman Reedus' portrayal of rock star Derek Lord four years before he'd become "The Walking Dead's" beloved Daryl Dixon. After Jamie Hoskins goes off her medication to treat her bipolar disorder, she goes into a manic phase. As a result, she acts hypersexually and attempts to cover it up by accusing two classmates of rape. She then attempts to kill herself, but instead runs over seven people, killing 14 year-old Elena Ramirez.
Avatar: The Last Airbender's Jessie Flower Relates To Toph More And More As She Gets Older
If one were to ask folks about their favorite Nickelodeon original titles, chances are a few specific ones would crop up again and again. Some might say "SpongeBob SquarePants," others might highlight "iCarly," and it stands to reason that the vast majority would toss out "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as well. Despite only running for three seasons, the animated series was an absolute phenomenon in its time, and it remains immensely popular over a decade beyond its conclusion. Naturally, one has to ask: what has made the show such an enduring presence in the animation world?
