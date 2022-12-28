Read full article on original website
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Sunday Morning News Roundup
The top sales in 2022 from the most popular East Bay real estate markets
East Bay real estate was a tale of two markets in 2022.
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
Residents Who Own Guns Required To Have Firearm Liability Insurance Starting In 2023
San Jose residents who own guns will have to carry firearm liability insurance at the start of the new year. The ordinance, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., will work much like auto insurance, requiring gun owners to provide proof of gun liability insurance upon request.
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Streets Reopen Following Flooding Saturday
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Several streets in Redwood City have reopened after they were heavily flooded throughout Saturday. According to the Redwood City Police Department, the following streets are now reopened:. James Avenue, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at Arguello Street;. California Street, at Winklebleck Avenue.
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
First Bay Area Baby Born In 2023 Appears To Be In Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. Sonkin said two...
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield on Wednesday. Sean Miron, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, weapons crimes, multiple DUI crimes and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to the Fairfield Police Department. On...
Teen Arrested After Hitting Police Car While Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday in South San Francisco for allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that began when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle after recognizing it was stolen, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
Bay Area slammed with thousands of power outages during storm, PG&E says
As of 8:00 p.m., the number of outages in the Bay Area stands at 18,342.
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
San Francisquito Creek Water Levels Receding
PALO ALTO (BCN) The water levels of the swollen San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto are receding Saturday night, according to police. City staff and maintenance crews will continue to monitor creek levels and share updates as necessary. Palo Alto residents who may have sustained flood damage Saturday during the...
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
