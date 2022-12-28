ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Sunday Morning News Roundup

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. Sonkin said two other births occurred...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Streets Reopen Following Flooding Saturday

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Several streets in Redwood City have reopened after they were heavily flooded throughout Saturday. According to the Redwood City Police Department, the following streets are now reopened:. James Avenue, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at El Camino Real;. Broadway, at Arguello Street;. California Street, at Winklebleck Avenue.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run

FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield on Wednesday. Sean Miron, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, weapons crimes, multiple DUI crimes and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to the Fairfield Police Department. On...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Teen Arrested After Hitting Police Car While Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday in South San Francisco for allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that began when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle after recognizing it was stolen, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA
SFGate

Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101

NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

San Francisquito Creek Water Levels Receding

PALO ALTO (BCN) The water levels of the swollen San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto are receding Saturday night, according to police. City staff and maintenance crews will continue to monitor creek levels and share updates as necessary. Palo Alto residents who may have sustained flood damage Saturday during the...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy