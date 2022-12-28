Read full article on original website
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Preview: Few must-starts, but J.K. Dobbins leads a stable of high-end flexes
Welcome to the week of the high-end flex running back. Looking at the projections at the bottom of this article, you'll see more than a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and Zonovan Knight at RB34. Some of these guys, like D'Onta...
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Packers' Christian Watson: Set for pregame workout
Watson (hip) will undergo a pregame workout to determine whether he'll be active Sunday versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Watson didn't play in the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to mix into drills until Friday. He was limited in that session, and the Packers subsequently made him questionable ahead of Week 17 action. Watson is facing a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so there won't be as many options for fantasy managers to turn to if the team ends up including him on its inactive list. If the rookie second-round pick is unable to play, Green Bay will rely on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its top two wide receivers, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
Falcons' Jovante Moffatt: Won't suit up Sunday
Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Moffatt (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Moffatt will now be unavailable for a fifth consecutive week as a result of a lingering calf issue. The 26-year-old has made just three game appearances throughout this season, but he's ultimately been limited to a strict special-teams role in each of those matchups.
Fantasy Football Week 17 Wide Receiver Preview: Jerry Jeudy's a must-start no matter how bad the Broncos are
The Denver Broncos have probably been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. At least if you give the Rams a pass for Matthew Stafford's injury. But one thing has gone exceptionally right: Jerry Jeudy is turning into a superstar. Jeudy has scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games and now ranks as WR28 on the season per game despite playing the year on a team that ranks dead last in scoring. And that ranking doesn't come close to capturing how good Jeudy has been.
Bills' Dawson Knox: Ready for Monday
Knox (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Bengals. Knox was a full participant in Saturday's practice clearing the way for the talented tight end to suit up in a pivotal AFC battle with high seeding at stake. The 26-year-old has caught a touchdown in each of the last three games after scoring just two through the first 13 weeks of the season.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but continued to be a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota right now. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Clears concussion protocol
Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Davis practiced fully the past two days and cleared the concussion protocol, so he won't miss any games after he suffered the injury last week. The rookie first-round pick has 16 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games this season.
Fantasy Football Today: Week 17 preview: Injuries, start/sit calls for every game
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Thursday Night Football was pretty boring. It could have been worse, actually -- I thought it would be with Joshua Dobbs starting unexpectedly for the Titans, but he ended up being a more viable option than Malik Willis, at least. The fill-in running backs didn't do much, with Hassan Haskins scored just 7.3 PPR points while Malik Davis had just 8.2 points; even Ezekiel Elliott posted a pretty ho-hum 9.7 points despite the Cowboys easy win.
