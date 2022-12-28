Raiders Make Surprising Late-Season Move

Photo: Getty Images North America

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with just two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday (December 28) via ESPN .

Backup Jarrett Stidham will start in Carr's absence during Sunday's (January 2) game against the San Francisco 49ers. Undrafted rookie free agent Chase Garbers will serve as the backup.

Stidham, a fourth-round pick in 2019, was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in May, reuniting with McDaniels, who had served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator from 2012-21 before accepting the job with the Raiders in January.

Stidham has never started an NFL game and has thrown for 342 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 32 of 61 passing in 11 appearances, which includes 72 yards on 8 of 13 passing in three appearances in 2022.

Carr was selected by the Raiders at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and holds franchise records in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217)and completions (3,201), while ranking second behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (69-26-1) in QB wins with a 63-79-0 overall record.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension -- which includes a $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million for 2024, both fully guaranteed pending an injury -- this past offseason but could be cut for a $5.625 million salary cap hit if the team decides to do so within three days of Super Bowl LVII.