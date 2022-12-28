Read full article on original website
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Amazon no longer a trillion-dollar company
Amazon's enterprise value dropped below $1 trillion this year and its stock prices plummeted 51 percent, according to CNBC. Amazon started 2022 with a $1.7 trillion market cap, which dropped to around $834 billion. Inflation and rising interest rates drove investors away from growth companies like Amazon in favor of companies with high profit margins and more consistent cash flow, according to the report.
Leapfrog Group proposes changes to 2023 hospital survey
The Leapfrog Group has proposed several updates its 2023 hospital survey to ensure it aligns with current science and addresses the needs of consumers and purchasers. A new section on managing serious errors is proposed. Another voluntary question seeks to assess basic information on environmental services and facilities engineering. The...
Hospitals average 100 percent staff turnover every 5 years — Here's what that costs
Hospitals have been paying astronomical prices for staff turnover, according to the "2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report." It covers 589,901 healthcare workers and 166,087 registered nurses from 272 facilities and 32 states. Participants were asked to report data on turnover, retention, vacancy rates, recruitment metrics and staffing strategies from January to December 2021.
Baptist Health suffers $227M loss as expenses rise and investment values slump
Losses on investment, costs associated with converting to the Epic electronic health records system, and excess labor expenses dragged Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health to an overall loss of over $227 million in fiscal 2022. Much of that loss was experienced in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30, particularly on the investment side.
MaineHealth promotes hospital president to regional president
Portland-based MaineHealth has promoted Andrea Patstone to regional president of its Coastal Region the Sun Journal reported Dec. 28. Ms. Patstone has served the health system since 2011, most recently as president of its Norway, Maine-based Stephens Memorial Hospital. She will transition to her new role as Stephens Memorial and Western MaineHealth are incorporated into MaineHealth's Mountain region.
Youth diabetes cases to more than double in coming decades, CDC warns
A "startling" surge in diabetes diagnoses among American youth is predicted by 2060, according to a Dec. 29 CDC report. Two key findings from the study, published Dec. 16 in Diabetes Care, are that experts believe childhood obesity is the reason for the expected hike in diabetes cases and that minority populations will likely be disproportionately affected.
Walmart's 5 biggest moves in healthcare in 2022
Walmart has emerged as a massive healthcare disruptor and the retail giant made some major healthcare moves in 2022. The five biggest healthcare moves Walmart made in 2022:. Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation partnered with Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System to build a new healthcare system serving northwest Arkansas.
Federal investigation blames FDA, Biogen for Aduhelm scandal
Murky documentation of meetings between Biogen and the FDA, plus an "unjustifiably high price" for a drug that lacked clinical data, are at fault for the Adulelm controversy, two House committees said Dec. 29 in a report. The collaboration between the regulatory agency and the drugmaker were "atypical" and "rife...
Pfizer scores win in hemophilia B gene therapy study
Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy that's designed for the patient to produce factor IX, a blood-clotting protein, was effective and safe in a phase 3 study, the drugmaker said Dec. 29. The experimental therapy, fidanacogene elaparvovec, reduced the annualized bleeding rate of total bleeds by 71 percent. The trial compared...
CFO departures, earnings reports, VA troubles: How Oracle Cerner made headlines in December
From their CFO leaving, to a strong Cerner earnings report, to continued troubles with the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout, here are six headlines showcasing what Oracle Cerner has done since Dec. 5:. Oracle's recently acquired Cerner business unit generated $1.5 billion for Oracle in the second quarter of...
6 companies lose $4 trillion market value this year
Large U.S. companies took a hit this year with six in particular losing more than $4 trillion in market value over the last year, according to The Wall Street Journal and Yahoo Finance. Amazon is no longer a trillion-dollar company and its stock dropped 51 percent this year. Tesla reported...
CDC's FluView report: 7 things to know
As flu activity continues its descent from an unusually early and strong season, the past week saw a flu hospitalization rate four times higher than the same week each year since 2010, according to the CDC's FluView report. Here are six other things to know:. 1. Flu activity is high...
Physician and nursing informatics leaders on the top trend of 2022
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics was in 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Benjamin...
City of Hope rating downgraded amid debt and operating weakness
Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has been downgraded from "A+" to "A" as the health system struggles with declining operating performance and increased debt linked to its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, S&P Global Ratings said Dec. 23. The rating refers both to City of Hope's outstanding debt...
The worst month for layoffs has arrived
As curtains close on the holiday season, historical data suggests that layoffs are right around the corner, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 16. January is the highest month for layoff and discharges, followed closely by December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The trend began around 2000 as companies stopped fearing the social implications of leaving people jobless during the winter holidays, according to the Journal.
Nurses must go beyond basic training on privacy compliance, HIPAA Journal says
Basic HIPAA training and adhering to their hospital's own privacy compliance guidelines may not be enough to ensure nurses are consistently compliant, suggests a Dec. 27 HIPAA Journal report. Ongoing training is advised, though there is little doubt that taking a HIPAA refresher course is not at the top of...
Health systems' minimum wage skyrockets
The percentage of healthcare organizations with an internal minimum wage of $15 or higher increased significantly over the last year, according to the "2022 Health Care Staff Compensation Survey" from SullivanCotter. In 2021, less than 30 percent of healthcare organizations had an internal minimum wage of $15 per hour or...
6 stats on violence against nurses
Threats and attacks toward nurses and other healthcare workers have become commonplace. In response, the medical community has issued growing calls to Congress to pass legislation to mitigate workplace violence against healthcare workers. The American Nurses Association in its end-of-year legislation priorities urged Congress to pass the Workplace Violence Prevention...
