Oregon State Parks to host hikes on New Year's Day: See otters, birds, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Parks is inviting people to join them outdoors on New Year's Day for First Day Hikes. Participants can choose from 24 hikes in 21 parks across the state. All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife, and plants.
Pacific Power will slowly increase rates throughout 2023
OREGON — Pacific Power is raising its rates for all customers in a gradual method throughout 2023. News10’s Malik Patterson reached out to Pacific Power in search of why and was provided a statement with the fiscal breakdown. Beginning on January 1, 2023, all Pacific Power customers will...
Laws aiming to improve public safety set to go into effect January 1st 2023
Portland, ORE — Two laws aiming to improve public safety will be in effect in just two days. First, HB 4075 aims to help victims of crime get their restitution money easier. "Typically, this is medical bills," said Representative Jason Kropf, chief sponsor back in February, "the replacement of stolen property, or the cost to repair or replace damaged property."
