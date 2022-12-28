ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Pacific Power will slowly increase rates throughout 2023

OREGON — Pacific Power is raising its rates for all customers in a gradual method throughout 2023. News10’s Malik Patterson reached out to Pacific Power in search of why and was provided a statement with the fiscal breakdown. Beginning on January 1, 2023, all Pacific Power customers will...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Laws aiming to improve public safety set to go into effect January 1st 2023

Portland, ORE — Two laws aiming to improve public safety will be in effect in just two days. First, HB 4075 aims to help victims of crime get their restitution money easier. "Typically, this is medical bills," said Representative Jason Kropf, chief sponsor back in February, "the replacement of stolen property, or the cost to repair or replace damaged property."
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy