Maryland State Police will conduct saturation patrols throughout New Year's weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland State Police will be conducting saturation patrols on New Year's weekend at all 23 barracks in an effort to crack down on impaired driving throughout the state. Police said they will be bolstered by impaired driving saturation patrol funds from the Maryland Department of...
Louisiana is Paddling Through the 134th Rose Parade
This Monday, January 2, the 134th annual Rose Parade will roll through the streets of Pasadena, CA. Currently, the finishing touches are being applied to the 35 floats in the parade, which all together feature more than 20 million roses of all varieties. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Nungesser, the state’s tourism...
2022 IN REVIEW | Top photo galleries of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pictures captured the imagination of people across Maryland. These are the top photo galleries of 2022, capturing the acts of Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, renderings of what Druid Hill Park could look like, and the license plates you will never see on the streets of Maryland.
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
