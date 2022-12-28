ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

click orlando

New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
COCOA, FL
CBS News

Florida police officer arrested after armed stand off with SWAT team

MELBOURNE - A Florida police officer is in jail after an hours long armed standoff with a sheriff's office SWAT team, during which he reportedly fired shots inside his home. The episode began with a domestic dispute Wednesday night between Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly and a woman who is also an officer at the same agency, a statement from the police department said.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Another Orlando Traffic Stop Finds Guns & Drugs

In another story of Orlando officers finding illegal drugs and guns around the city, OPD Tactical Officer’s were recently on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of S. Orange Ave. The Orlando Police Department said a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County deputies searching for burglary suspects

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in burglaries. On Christmas Eve, multiple car burglaries were reported in the area of Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies said several credit cards were also stolen, and the suspects used them at a Walmart in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Florida officer arrested after lengthy standoff; victim reportedly was able to escape from house

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An officer in Florida was arrested after a lengthy standoff following a domestic incident, according to officials. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Thursday said Cocoa Police Department’s officer, Patrick Kelly, 39, was arrested after reportedly barricading himself in his house in Viera, Florida, after a domestic incident.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets

If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
ORLANDO, FL

