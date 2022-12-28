Read full article on original website
WOLF
Gov. Wolf: PA sends personnel, equipment to support snow removal in Buffalo, NY
PA - (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the commonwealth is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, NY to support local emergency personnel in clearing snow after a deadly storm dumped more than four feet of snow in the region. “The astounding pictures and video...
WOLF
Potential gas leak at Costco warehouse in Lackawanna Co.
COVINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews responded to the Costco Logistics warehouse in Covington Township for reports of a potential gas leak in the building. According to Covington Township police chief Robert Bastek, the issue stemmed from a propane issue around 8:45 AM. Employees were treated by...
WOLF
Police: Man arrested for public drunkenness punches officer at police headquarters
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a Hanover Township man taken into custody Wednesday for public drunkenness punched an officer while at police headquarters. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police were called to the 200 block of Wyoming Street around 9:15 PM for a complaint that three men were in the street screaming.
WOLF
New officers sworn into Wilkes-Barre NAACP
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The NAACP Wilkes-Barre #2306 held the swearing-in of its new President on Thursday morning by Mayor George Brown. The new President is Bill Browne, a resident of Wilkes-Barre involved in numerous community activities and organizations. He is the Co-Coordinator for Steering Committee for Interfaith...
