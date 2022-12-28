Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
Early Deadlines: New Year’s
The Lincoln County News office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases – normally 5 p.m. Monday – is 5 p.m. Friday for the Jan. 5 edition. The deadline for advertisements is noon on Friday.
lcnme.com
Mona Elizabeth (Farrin) Taylor
Mona Elizabeth (Farrin) Taylor, 97, of Portland, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Dec. 18, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born on Rutherford Island in South Bristol on Aug. 14, 1925, the youngest of six children born to A. Drummond Farrin Sr. and Mona Mae Rice. She is predeceased by longtime companion Donald Lavangie, of South Portland.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Welcomes New Real Estate Agency Run By Familiar Faces
The new year will bring about many changes, including to the Midcoast real estate industry. For Jim Matel and Alitha Young, the changing of the calendar will coincide with the launch of their new real estate agency, Peninsula Properties. For Wayne Farrin, it will mark the first time in decades he has not owned the real estate agency for which he works.
lcnme.com
Truck’n in America
Folks, this week wraps up year 2022, and I want to send out hearty note of cheers and good wishes to my friend John, and his lovely bride Frieda, who are closing up shop, at Stars Jewelry store, down on Main Street in Damariscotta after 28 years of serving the community.
lcnme.com
Paul Sproul
Paul Sproul, 73, of Round Pond, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.
lcnme.com
Medomak girls beat Mt.View
Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Mt.View 41-32 in Thorndike on Dec. 30. Addison McCormick scored 18 and Kytana Williamson 10 to lead the Panthers offense.
lcnme.com
Panthers rally from behind to tame Mustangs
Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Mt.View 63-58 on Dec. 30 in the Panthers den. Medomak led 20-16 at the quarter, 35-27 at the half, and led by as many as 11, before the Mustangs went on a 12-2 run to pull within one, 48-47 at the end of three. Noah Hurd scored two hoops off steals and settled a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth to give Mt.View a six point lead. The Panthers rallied for nine straight points to retake the lead. Medomak had plenty of chances at the foul line, but struggled, making just 10 of 30 shots. Medomak out rebounded the Mustangs 45-21, led by Finn Parmley with 11 rebounds, Donlin 10, Jaiden Starr 7, Gabbe Lash 6, and Tucker Holgerson and.
Comments / 0