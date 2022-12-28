ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton shelter remains closed after pipe burst

By Jalen Rhodes
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467U8N_0jwwTI0p00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County homeless shelter will remain temporarily closed due to a pipe burst, leaving many people out in the cold.

On Monday, December 26, a pipe burst in a building operated by Catholic Social Services . This building housed Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency homeless shelter, and Saint James Manor, a transitional housing facility.

Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation

The latest update as of Wednesday, the Diocese of Scranton states the repairs and restoration of the building are still in progress. The electricity has been restored throughout the building and the removal of the water-damaged debris will continue throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the diocese says professional contractors are also ensuring the elevator service is working correctly. Plumbers have ordered a new water heater for the Saint Anthony’s Haven shelter.

Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency shelter will remain closed Wednesday evening. The 15 residents of Saint James Manor are also not yet allowed into their homes.

All that are experiancing homlessness are encouraged to visit the emergency shelter at Weston Field House operated by Keystone Mission.

“The staff and administration of Catholic Social Services would like to thank the residents of Saint James Manor and those individuals who rely on Saint Anthony`s Haven for their patience and understanding as we continue to work to ensure the building is, first and foremost, a safe and secure place for everyone to return.” , the diocese said in a written statement to Eyewitness News.

Catholic Social Services’ says their goal continues to be resuming operations as quickly as possible and staff will continue to keep both the media and community updated.

