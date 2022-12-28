Read full article on original website
Doja Cat Files Police Report After Receiving Chat Room Death Threat
Doja Cat is taking legal action against a person who allegedly threatened her in a chat room. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Dec. 30), Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving a death threat in a private chat room. A rep for the Los Angeles County...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
These Legal Cases Shocked Hip-Hop in 2022
In 2022, several hip-hop artists had to perform on the biggest stage on Earth—the courtroom. Arguably, one of the most shocking criminal cases to happen this year was the YSL racketeering case against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 YSL codefendants. Thugger is still fighting his case, but Gunna was released after making a plea deal with prosecutors. This prompted critics to accuse the Atlanta rapper of snitching on Thug and other members of the YSL collective. However, Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, insisted that the Georgia-bred rapper didn't snitch and won't have to testify in the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case. The YSL RICO trial is set to start on Jan. 9, 2023.
