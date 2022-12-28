ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Ricky Steamboat backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had pacemaker

By Ian Carey
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIs1M_0jwwT3rB00

Steamboat has revealed why he turned down an offer for Ric Flair's Last Match.

Twitter.com/@30yearfan

Ricky Steamboat has revealed why he turned down an offer to wrestle in Ric Flair's last match.

Steamboat spoke with Bill Apter recently and said that he initially agreed to be in the match but backed out after learning that Flair had a pacemaker.

Steamboat said:

"Conrad, who is the promoter, when we talked, I drove to Nashville and we had a sit-down and it was Conrad and his wife and then me and my wife Sandy. I was still training pretty good and feeling pretty good and so I said okay. We hadn't signed or sealed the deal on the money part of it but what put the nail in the coffin is about a week after that I found out that Flair was wearing a pacemaker.

All these years I never knew. I immediately just said, 'you know, I don't think I want to do this.' I don't want my legacy to be that I was in the ring if he happened to pass away or something went wrong.

I've done some interviews after that when they found out that I said 'no.' [It's] the first time I'm coming public with this. I didn't want to throw Conrad or Flair under the bus.

Steamboat also spoke about teaming with FTR and defeating Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson at BTW Return of the Dragon last month.

It started out with a little conversation about it being a singles match and I said 'no I'm definitely not going to do a single.'

Then it got to a tag and then it got to a six-man and then my two partners, FTR, are two boys that I know. I helped train [them] at the WWE school about eight, nine years ago or so. They're good kids, they're great hands. So I said, 'I've got a pair of really good guys.' I finally said yes because I felt I could sprinkle some Ricky Steamboat dust and then I could tag out.

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career

“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended

A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
ComicBook

What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?

Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
TENNESSEE STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans

In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey

Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
PWMania

Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel

A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown

In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
MONTANA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event

UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
HERSHEY, PA
wrestletalk.com

Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown

He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
bodyslam.net

Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”

Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Recent Assault Victim Will Not File Lawsuit

Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with L.A. Knight for the past several weeks on SmackDown. The issue took a dangerous turn after Wyatt attacked a cameraman during one of his promos. Now the cameraman has spoken out about the incident. While speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event

WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ringsidenews.com

Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown

GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
603
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy