7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 21:. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. The American Hospital Association has selected Chris DeRienzo, MD, to serve as senior vice president and chief physician executive — a...
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo.,. a vice president of nursing and CNO for Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
Physician and nursing informatics leaders on the top trend of 2022
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics was in 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Benjamin...
30 health systems with strong finances in 2022
Here are 30 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions in 2022, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and...
Corewell Health partners with medical VR training company
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health has partnered with Swedish medtech company Mentice AB to deploy virtual reality surgical training tools at their health system. Under the terms of the agreement, the health system will pay Mentice $540,000 to use its Mentice VIST VR surgery training product line, according to a Dec. 30 Mentice news release.
Leapfrog Group proposes changes to 2023 hospital survey
The Leapfrog Group has proposed several updates its 2023 hospital survey to ensure it aligns with current science and addresses the needs of consumers and purchasers. A new section on managing serious errors is proposed. Another voluntary question seeks to assess basic information on environmental services and facilities engineering. The...
CMIOs on what to project for 2023
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics will be in 2023. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
Health systems' minimum wage skyrockets
The percentage of healthcare organizations with an internal minimum wage of $15 or higher increased significantly over the last year, according to the "2022 Health Care Staff Compensation Survey" from SullivanCotter. In 2021, less than 30 percent of healthcare organizations had an internal minimum wage of $15 per hour or...
CFO departures, earnings reports, VA troubles: How Oracle Cerner made headlines in December
From their CFO leaving, to a strong Cerner earnings report, to continued troubles with the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout, here are six headlines showcasing what Oracle Cerner has done since Dec. 5:. Oracle's recently acquired Cerner business unit generated $1.5 billion for Oracle in the second quarter of...
Walmart's 5 biggest moves in healthcare in 2022
Walmart has emerged as a massive healthcare disruptor and the retail giant made some major healthcare moves in 2022. The five biggest healthcare moves Walmart made in 2022:. Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation partnered with Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System to build a new healthcare system serving northwest Arkansas.
5 health systems win pharmacy services awards
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists bestowed five health systems with "best practices" awards in early December. 1. Duke University Hospital, based in Durham, N.C., received the Success of an Expedited Pharmacy Technician Training Program to Augment the Workforce Needs of an Institution award. The team includes Tyler Vest, PharmD;...
The COVID-19 treatment landscape
After virus mutations spurred the FDA to yank Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug from the market, public health experts told Becker's their predictions for the future of COVID-19 treatments. The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is less severe than those of past seasons, but it is compounded by high vaccination rates...
'This program is ending generations of poverty': Thompson Health's investment in education
Thompson Health in New York City is investing in life-changing education for healthcare workers as a recruitment and retention tool. Michael F. Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, told Becker's new education programs are gaining momentum and the system is investing in its education fund. Team members in the programs are now able to work part time and go to school part time while receiving full time pay and significant tuition assistance.
MaineHealth promotes hospital president to regional president
Portland-based MaineHealth has promoted Andrea Patstone to regional president of its Coastal Region the Sun Journal reported Dec. 28. Ms. Patstone has served the health system since 2011, most recently as president of its Norway, Maine-based Stephens Memorial Hospital. She will transition to her new role as Stephens Memorial and Western MaineHealth are incorporated into MaineHealth's Mountain region.
Less than a quarter of NICUs conduct social determinants of health screenings
Less than 25 percent of neonatal intensive care units across the U.S. screen for universal social determinants of health, according to a study published Nov. 1 in Hospital Pediatrics. The American Academy of Pediatrics' universal screening recommendations, issued in 2016, provide guidelines for how clinicians should approach families during routine...
Christus taps construction partner for $95M expansion project
Irving, Texas-based Christus Health tapped Skanska AB, a Swedish construction firm, for a $95 million expansion project of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills Hospital in San Antonio, Markets Insider reported Dec. 29. The expansion project consists of a five-level concrete tower addition to the hospital. Construction will be completed in...
HCA unit plans new mental health hospital in Texas
Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare plans to build a new 65,000-square-foot mental health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to meet growing demand for such facilities in the area. The proposed hospital, which will feature 88 inpatient beds split between 24 for adolescents, 48 for adults and 16 for seniors, would also...
