ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”

UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract. We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
bjpenndotcom

Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov react to their UFC Vegas 67 fight being off: “Nobody’s scared”

Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will no longer be fighting at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14. Neal and Rakhmonov were set to be the co-main event of the card in a very intriguing welterweight scrap as ‘Nomad’ was looking to remain undefeated. However, just two weeks before the fight, it was reported that Neal suffered an injury and was forced out of the contest.
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira makes his pick for Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev title fight

Charles Oliveira has had his say on the winner of Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. In what is one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of 2023, The Australian will welcome the lightweight champion to Perth at UFC 284. ‘The Great’ will be competing at 155lb for the first time in his UFC career despite having fought as heavy as welterweight early in his career.
bjpenndotcom

“I’m Merab times ten” Henry Cejudo fires warning to Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo has fired a warning towards his rivals at the top of the UFC’s bantamweight division. The former double champion came out of retirement and returned to the USADA testing pool in May. He’s since been heavily-linked to getting the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling. Despite having not competed in MMA since defending the 135lb title against Dominick Cruz in 2020, the former Olympian remains outspoken about his abilities.
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz is not happy with how Joe Rogan handled the post-fight interview at UFC 282: “He shouldn’t say something like this”

Jan Blachowicz is unhappy with how Joe Rogan handled his post-fight interview at UFC 282 following his split draw with Magomed Ankalaev. After 25 minutes of gruelling back-and-forth action, a dazed adrenaline-filled Blachowicz told Rogan he didn’t feel he had done enough to reclaim the light heavyweight title. However, the Polish native did insist he had to watch the fight back to give an honest review of his performance.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC fighter and Ramzan Kadyrov-ally Abdul-Kerim Edilov passes away at 31 under mysterious circumstances

Former UFC light-heavyweight prospect Abdul-Kerim Edilov has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. The news was initially reported by Chechen opposition movements 1ADAT and Niyso on their telegram channels. The report stated that he passed away earlier today, but no cause of death was given. It’s worth noting that Edilov was a strong ally of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy