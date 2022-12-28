Read full article on original website
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
KSI’s manager confirms boxing match with Dillon Danis is still on after contract issues: “No excuses left to back out now”
It seems that KSI vs. Dillon Danis will go ahead after all. ‘The Nightmare’ made his return in August, knocking out two opponents in one night on DAZN pay-per-view. Following the win, the British YouTuber again called out names such as Jake Paul and Andrew Tate, amongst others. Instead,...
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract. We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Yair Rodriguez explains how he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez has explained why he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title fight at UFC 284. Rodriguez will be rooting for Volkanovski to become a two-weight-division champion but does realise the Australian’s monumental task ahead of him. Volkanovski...
Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”
Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division. ‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.
Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov react to their UFC Vegas 67 fight being off: “Nobody’s scared”
Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will no longer be fighting at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14. Neal and Rakhmonov were set to be the co-main event of the card in a very intriguing welterweight scrap as ‘Nomad’ was looking to remain undefeated. However, just two weeks before the fight, it was reported that Neal suffered an injury and was forced out of the contest.
Charles Oliveira makes his pick for Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev title fight
Charles Oliveira has had his say on the winner of Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. In what is one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of 2023, The Australian will welcome the lightweight champion to Perth at UFC 284. ‘The Great’ will be competing at 155lb for the first time in his UFC career despite having fought as heavy as welterweight early in his career.
VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett becomes latest UFC fighter to dominate internet troll in sparring session
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is the latest to spar with an internet troll. ‘The Baddy’ is fresh off his return against Jared Gordon earlier this month at UFC 282. The bout was just the fourth of the Scouser’s promotional run thus far. Despite that, he’s already become a massive star, likely thanks to deals with companies such as Barstool Sports.
“I’m Merab times ten” Henry Cejudo fires warning to Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo has fired a warning towards his rivals at the top of the UFC’s bantamweight division. The former double champion came out of retirement and returned to the USADA testing pool in May. He’s since been heavily-linked to getting the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling. Despite having not competed in MMA since defending the 135lb title against Dominick Cruz in 2020, the former Olympian remains outspoken about his abilities.
Jan Blachowicz is not happy with how Joe Rogan handled the post-fight interview at UFC 282: “He shouldn’t say something like this”
Jan Blachowicz is unhappy with how Joe Rogan handled his post-fight interview at UFC 282 following his split draw with Magomed Ankalaev. After 25 minutes of gruelling back-and-forth action, a dazed adrenaline-filled Blachowicz told Rogan he didn’t feel he had done enough to reclaim the light heavyweight title. However, the Polish native did insist he had to watch the fight back to give an honest review of his performance.
Former UFC fighter and Ramzan Kadyrov-ally Abdul-Kerim Edilov passes away at 31 under mysterious circumstances
Former UFC light-heavyweight prospect Abdul-Kerim Edilov has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. The news was initially reported by Chechen opposition movements 1ADAT and Niyso on their telegram channels. The report stated that he passed away earlier today, but no cause of death was given. It’s worth noting that Edilov was a strong ally of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.
Tatiana Suarez aiming for UFC return in February to end four-year hiatus away from the octagon
UFC women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez is ready to return to the octagon. The undefeated wrestler has been out of action since a clash with Nina Nunes in June 2019. The bout was the biggest test of Suarez’s career thus far, and she passed with flying colors. She wound up earning a unanimous decision victory after three-hard fought rounds.
