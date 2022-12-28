Read full article on original website
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
Nonprofit in Fort Mill surprises Monroe family with free wheelchair van
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe family got a helping hand after they were surprised with a new wheelchair van on Saturday. Through community donations, All Thing Possible Medical Fundraising gifted Dianelys Martinez and her family a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with wheelchair access and only 61,000 miles on it.
Foster Friday: Find Uzi A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Uzi. Uzi is 1 year old and full of energy. He loves going on car rides and is great at entertaining himself. Uzi enjoys toys, pup cups, and tug of war. It is recommended that he has slow introductions to other dogs.
Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
He survived an axe attack and has waited 1 year for a home. Anson County animal advocates want you to meet Bubba
POLKTON, N.C. — When Bubba arrived at Anson County Animal Services in December 2021, the terrier mix was in rough condition, volunteer and animal advocate Heather Harrigan said. "Bubba came in as a stray," Harrigan said. "He had a major axe wound on his head." Today, she and other...
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
‘Dean, we love you’: Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a somber day Thursday for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and family and friends, as they said goodbye to CMPD Ofc. Dean Lauber. Lauber died unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. He had been with the department since 2001, and his wife was a firefighter with Charlotte Fire.
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the intersection of Arrowhead Road and North Tryon Street. The victim has not yet been...
Fort Mill mom shops as ‘unicorn’ after helping raise $14K for good cause
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - There was an unusual sight at a Harris Teeter in Fort Mill, as a local mom made good on a recent promise to go grocery shopping in a blow-up unicorn costume. Sarah Bucciero of Indian Land said that if the community helped her reach her...
Mooresville woman asks for Christmas cards to be sent to father with Alzheimer’s; gets hundreds
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville woman posted on Facebook asking for Christmas cards for her dad, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom McCarthy now has hundreds of cards for what could be his last Christmas. The 94-year-old man spent his glory days interviewing his idols before becoming...
What to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Day — including free food
Enjoy food and community at one of the breweries that are offering free food, or visit one of the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. It’s a popular tradition to take a hike on the “first day,” so why not get out into nature?
‘A gentle giant’ Father begs for answers in son’s death
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: 24 hours ago. The community gathered...
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000
Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Larkin! Built in 2021, come home to your rocking chair front porch and covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ granite countertops and upgraded tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in living room w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen with 42" cabinets, wall oven & microwave, separate range, upgraded d/w & granite countertops. Dining room with wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ board and batten wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ stone surround and mantle & custom accent wall. Rear room can be used as office, bedroom, or nursery. Primary Bedroom features custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bathroom w/ tile shower & granite countertops. Large Closet! Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile, cabinets, & folding table.
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
