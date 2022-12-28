ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Find Uzi A Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Uzi. Uzi is 1 year old and full of energy. He loves going on car rides and is great at entertaining himself. Uzi enjoys toys, pup cups, and tug of war. It is recommended that he has slow introductions to other dogs.
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the intersection of Arrowhead Road and North Tryon Street. The victim has not yet been...
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
WBTV

Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips

After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: 24 hours ago. The community gathered...
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Larkin! Built in 2021, come home to your rocking chair front porch and covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ granite countertops and upgraded tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in living room w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen with 42" cabinets, wall oven & microwave, separate range, upgraded d/w & granite countertops. Dining room with wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ board and batten wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ stone surround and mantle & custom accent wall. Rear room can be used as office, bedroom, or nursery. Primary Bedroom features custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bathroom w/ tile shower & granite countertops. Large Closet! Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile, cabinets, & folding table.
