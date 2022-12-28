Read full article on original website
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Gridley on Wednesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 28, 4:40 PM:. Officials with the Gridley Police Department confirmed all railroad crossings have reopened following a fatal train versus pedestrian crash on Wednesday afternoon. Certain details are still being gathered about the fatal crash, however, CAL FIRE officials in Butte County were...
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslides and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
A fatal accident near Yuba City on December 25 caused the death of one man and injured a teenager. The collision occurred on South George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road around 10:00 p.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang were traveling in opposite directions when the head-on crash occurred.
Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced
SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding causes several road closures, residents prepare ahead of the weekend
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - As the rain keeps falling over much of the community flooding is becoming more of a concern. Several residents in Glenn County are preparing ahead of the weekend. The County is providing sandbags to everyone for free. There are several locations people can head for them....
actionnewsnow.com
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood
(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police Logs
Raquel Sherre Lopez, 35, was arrested for warrants at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 28 at the 1100 block of Tavistock Lane. She was taken into custody. Ronnie Wilson, 49, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 27 for driving while license suspended for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) at Twelve Bridges Drive/Colonnade Drive. He was booked into the South Placer Jail.
"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding
SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger. "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022
The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
mynews4.com
I-80 closed in the Sierra on New Year's Eve due to dangerous travel conditions
COLFAX, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interstate 80 in the Sierra is closed in both directions due to hazardous travel conditions, spinouts and multiple crashes. The interstate is closed westbound at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound at Colfax as of 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
