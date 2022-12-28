Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf: PA sends personnel, equipment to support snow removal in Buffalo, NY
PA - (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the commonwealth is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, NY to support local emergency personnel in clearing snow after a deadly storm dumped more than four feet of snow in the region. “The astounding pictures and video...
local21news.com
Idaho college killings suspect intends to waive extradition hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CNN Staff) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has stated that he intends to waive his right to an extradition hearing, according to Monroe County's Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar. LaBar says that after discussions with Kohberger on Friday night,...
local21news.com
Law enforcement encourages community to Decide to Ride for holiday weekend celebrations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With New Year’s Eve celebrations comes the likelihood of impaired driving on the roads. Increased enforcement is expected across the state over the next few days. “Through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, usually we do see an uptick in alcohol-related crashes,” Pennsylvania State...
local21news.com
Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
