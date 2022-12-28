ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

local21news.com

Idaho college killings suspect intends to waive extradition hearing

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CNN Staff) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has stated that he intends to waive his right to an extradition hearing, according to Monroe County's Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar. LaBar says that after discussions with Kohberger on Friday night,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

