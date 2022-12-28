The mood at Tottenham is never far away from turning sour and the restless natives made their feelings plainly clear after a dispiriting home defeat made it an unhappy start to the new year. Aston Villa struck the first blow after a mistake from the returning Hugo Lloris, with Emiliano Buendía taking advantage, before Douglas Luiz finished off a sharp move to continue their marked progress under the new head coach, Unai Emery.

