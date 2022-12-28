Read full article on original website
Related
Douglas Luiz delights Aston Villa and seals victory over error-strewn Spurs
The mood at Tottenham is never far away from turning sour and the restless natives made their feelings plainly clear after a dispiriting home defeat made it an unhappy start to the new year. Aston Villa struck the first blow after a mistake from the returning Hugo Lloris, with Emiliano Buendía taking advantage, before Douglas Luiz finished off a sharp move to continue their marked progress under the new head coach, Unai Emery.
BBC
New year: Tributes to late Queen as fireworks welcome in 2023
The UK has celebrated the new year with firework displays and street parties for the first time fully since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Despite wet weather, partygoers were undeterred and took to the streets to usher in 2023. London's firework display, which featured a tribute to the late...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound
Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
Comments / 0