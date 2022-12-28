ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old

York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Geisinger Hospital employee killed in parking lot shooting identified

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — New details have been released in the killing of a Geisinger Hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Montour County Coroner's Office, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick had been walking to her car after her shift at the hospital when she was shot multiple times by an unknown person.
BERWICK, PA
local21news.com

Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
abc27.com

local21news.com

abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week. According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
PennLive.com

HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery. On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver allegedly gestured handgun at other driver in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for evidence to further back up the claim that one driver was threatened by another with a handgun while driving their car. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the alleged victim told police that during a drive through...
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
WGAL

18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire

Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
LANCASTER, PA

