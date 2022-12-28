Read full article on original website
Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old
York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
Teen missing after getting into unknown person's sedan in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who went missing on New Year's Eve after getting into someone's car. Officials say Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes was last seen on the 500 block of N. West St. at around 9 p.m., when she entered an unknown individual's black or blue sedan.
Geisinger Hospital employee killed in parking lot shooting identified
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — New details have been released in the killing of a Geisinger Hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Montour County Coroner's Office, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick had been walking to her car after her shift at the hospital when she was shot multiple times by an unknown person.
Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
Man arrested for burning woman with torch lighter, false imprisonment, police say
Shippensburg police have arrested a man they say held a woman against her will and burned her with a butane torch lighter on Wednesday. Dion Magaro was found on the first block of East Burd Street in the borough when he was taken into custody at around noon on Wednesday.
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
Young woman killed after shooting in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after a fatal shooting overnight in York City. According to the York County Coroner's Office, officials were dispatched on Dec. 31 at around 12:38 a.m. to the Wellspan York Hospital for a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities...
Harrisburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week. According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon...
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery. On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a...
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
Report reveals another man was involved in shooting of woman in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released that Paige Kibe, who was found dead on River Road, was allegedly killed from a shooting done by 44-year-old Michael Kennedy and a newly released alleged accomplice. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewiston, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh of Lewistown is...
Driver allegedly gestured handgun at other driver in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for evidence to further back up the claim that one driver was threatened by another with a handgun while driving their car. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the alleged victim told police that during a drive through...
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
Lockdown lifted at Geisinger hospital in Danville after woman killed in parking lot
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP/WOLF) — Officials at Geisinger Hospital in Danville say the facility was under lockdown after a deadly shooting on Friday night. Authorities on scene said a 40-year-old woman, who was an employee of Geisinger Danville, was shot in the parking lot. Her name has not been released.
18-year-old female dies in Lancaster fire
Update: The other female victim was taken to a burn center and is currently in critical condition. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to...
