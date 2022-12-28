Read full article on original website
Catholic Social Services in Scranton to reopen Thursday evening
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Catholic Social Services announced today that Saint Anthony’s Haven will reopen for individuals needing emergency shelter this evening (Thursday) at 7 PM. The shelter will resume its normal hours of operation assisting the homeless. Furthermore, the 15 residents from Saint James Manor,...
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in need of donations
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As 2022 comes to a close, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Lackawanna County is in need of donations to help improve its farm. FOX56's Jake Sarwar took a tour of the place on Thursday and heard about their plans for some possible expansion. As the fiscal...
Candlelight Vigil held for injured and fallen first responders
White Haven, Luzerne Co. — A candlelight vigil service was held tonight honoring injured and fallen first responders in White Haven tonight. This vigil was Mayday’s Ministries first big event to get their mission out there and honor their brothers and sisters. The service included prayer, a moment...
Idaho Murder Suspect Arrested in the Poconos: What We Know about Bryan Kohberger
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “In conjunction with the Pennsylvania state police, FBI, detectives have arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, in Albrightsville Pennsylvania, on a warrant for the murders of Ethan, Zana, Madison, and Kaylee” says Moscow Idaho Police Chief, James Fry. The 100 block of Lamsden...
Arrest made in connection to murder of Idaho college students
PA (WOLF) — Authorities have a suspect in custody in the November 13th murders of four University of Idaho students, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital. Officials say 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a man from Albrightsville, Carbon County, is being held for extradition on an active warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police in Idaho.
Police: Man arrested for public drunkenness punches officer at police headquarters
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a Hanover Township man taken into custody Wednesday for public drunkenness punched an officer while at police headquarters. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police were called to the 200 block of Wyoming Street around 9:15 PM for a complaint that three men were in the street screaming.
Geisinger victim identified, person of interest dies in fiery crash in Columbia Co.
Mahoning Township (Montour County) - The Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of Friday night's deadly shooting at Geisinger Danville as Vikki Lynn Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. The Columbia County Coroner's Office says David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery one-car crash on State Route 42, near the Weiser State Forest, in Conyngham Township around 6:10 p.m. Friday. We're told he was a 'person of interest' in the shooting death of Wetzel.
Firefighters battle house fire early Saturday morning
(WOLF)- Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a second alarm house fire in Eldred Township, Monroe County early Saturday morning. According to officials there, the home is located in the 5200 block of Northway Road. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of that fire and no...
Fire damages vet clinic in Lycoming Co.
MUNCY TWP., LYCOMING CO., (WOLF) — A veterinary clinic in Lycoming County went up in flames Wednesday night. Crews responded to the Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic for a reported fire in one of its buildings. According to an announcement by the clinic, the fire was located in Building Three,...
Assistance for Luzerne Residents who qualify for 2021 property and rent tax rebate
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — The staff of Rep. -elect Alec Ryncavage (R-Luzene) are helping Luzerne County residents with their 2021 property tax and rent rebate applications. They are mainly helping fixed-income seniors and disabled residents who qualify for the rebate which is due by Saturday. The staff are also...
The challenge of bursting water pipes during this cold weather
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — Catholic Social Services were happy to announce today that Saint Anthony’s Haven has reopened for people needing emergency services. Those 15 residents from Saint James Manor, who were displaced were able to return. One resident at Saint Anthony’s Haven tells me they stayed at...
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
