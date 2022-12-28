A man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Saturday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred late Thursday evening at around 11:45 p.m. on Denker Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lowe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.Multiple witnessed detailed the incident to investigators, claiming that the suspect, only identified thus far as a 57-year-old man, pulled the handgun during the argument and shot Lowe multiple times before running from the area. He was located at a later time near the scene and taken into police custody. There was no further information available.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO