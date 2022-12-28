ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in South Los Angeles

A man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Saturday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred late Thursday evening at around 11:45 p.m. on Denker Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lowe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.Multiple witnessed detailed the incident to investigators, claiming that the suspect, only identified thus far as a 57-year-old man, pulled the handgun during the argument and shot Lowe multiple times before running from the area. He was located at a later time near the scene and taken into police custody. There was no further information available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson

On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

2 men arrested in Long Beach, charged with October homicide of rapper in Koreatown

Two men are in custody and are each facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Lincoln Heights Shooting Leaves Victim Wounded

Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving one victim wounded early Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2600 block of Griffin Avenue for a shooting reported around 1:51 a.m., Dec. 30, and found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA

