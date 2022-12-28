Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in South Los Angeles
A man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Saturday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred late Thursday evening at around 11:45 p.m. on Denker Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lowe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.Multiple witnessed detailed the incident to investigators, claiming that the suspect, only identified thus far as a 57-year-old man, pulled the handgun during the argument and shot Lowe multiple times before running from the area. He was located at a later time near the scene and taken into police custody. There was no further information available.
Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson
On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
2 men arrested in Long Beach, charged with October homicide of rapper in Koreatown
Two men are in custody and are each facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.
Lincoln Heights Shooting Leaves Victim Wounded
Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving one victim wounded early Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2600 block of Griffin Avenue for a shooting reported around 1:51 a.m., Dec. 30, and found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
Father, son located after he abducted 4-year-old son from Long Beach, police say
The Long Beach Police Department has found a father and his 4-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted despite the child being protected by a restraining order. The child, Zayne Rhodes, was taken from his mother’s home in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue after his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, “forced entry into the home through […]
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
Elderly couple zip-tied for hours as home-invasion robbers ransack San Marino home: Police
An elderly San Marino couple is recovering after they were held at gunpoint, zip-tied for more than three hours and robbed in a home invasion Friday night. Four robbers in ski masks broke in through a locked French door at the home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane at about 9 p.m. and restrained […]
Man fatally shot, woman wounded in front of Los Angeles neighborhood strip mall
Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut […]
Bicyclist killed, pedestrian left paralyzed after 2 Long Beach hit-and-run crashes
LONG BEACH, Calif. - As the year draws to a close, the Long Beach Police Department Friday asked the public for help identifying suspects in two hit-and-run crashes, including one that was fatal. The fatal crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the intersection of Anaheim Street and...
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
4 armed men break into San Marino home, zip-tie elderly occupants
Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday. The...
