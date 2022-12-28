ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Alleged Stockton serial killer charged in 4 additional slayings, prosecutor says

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz1rV_0jwwRwfH00

A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said.

The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be "on a mission" as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County.

Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities - who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman - but charges had not been filed.

Tuesday's fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.

Brownlee was arrested in October when he "was out hunting" for another possible victim in Stockton, police said at the time. He is set to appear in court Jan. 3. His public defender, Allison Nobert, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Brownlee was initially only charged in the deaths of three victims in Stockton: Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.

The amended complaint, filed Tuesday, additionally charges Brownlee with the killings of Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8, and Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11, in Stockton, as well as the Alameda County fatal shootings of Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, on April 10, 2021, and Mervin Harmon on April 16, 2021.

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested.

He is also charged with attempted murder in the April 16, 2021, shooting of Natasha LaTour, 46.

Harmon had not previously been publicly linked to Brownlee's spate of shootings. Additional details about Harmon's death were not immediately available.

A convicted drug offender, Brownlee was barred from owning a gun and he allegedly used an unregistered "ghost gun" to carry out at least some of the slayings, police said in October after his arrest.

In January 1999, Brownlee had been sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County, which encompasses the city of Oakland, for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole in August 1999 after serving seven months.

Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was paroled in May 2003 and discharged three years later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami

Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire

TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight

TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died.  The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.  
TURLOCK, CA
Law & Crime

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested While Allegedly ‘Out Hunting’ for Victims Charged with Four Additional Murders

Authorities in Northern California have added four new murder charges against a man they say they arrested while he was “out hunting” for victims. 43-year-old suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been charged with four additional counts of murder — bringing the total number of murder counts against him to seven — and one new count of attempted murder, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Roger Marsh

California 6-year-old captures orb in sky

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California inmates to get free phone calls starting Sunday

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will make phone calls for incarcerated people free of charge starting on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The move to make the calls free was in response to the Keep Families Connected Act that was signed into law in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy