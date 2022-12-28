How to try and get reimbursed amid Southwest cancelations

The travel nightmare isn't over for passengers, especially those flying Southwest Airlines.

Since Monday they've canceled more than 8,000 flights.

Southwest's website says, "We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation."

Southwest has created a travel disruption page to help customers.

Rebook, Refund, and Compensation

Rebook or request a refund for your flight.

Southwest customers who scheduled to fly through Jan. 2 can rebook without paying additional charges or fly standby within 14 days of original travel date between previously booked cities.

Flights can be rebooked on their website or by phone 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.

Refunds can be requested by filling out an online form

You can submit receipts for consideration of reimbursement if impacted by cancelations or “significant delay” between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2

TIPS FOR CANCELED OR DELAYED FLIGHTS