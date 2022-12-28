ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Congressman Jamie Raskin diagnosed with lymphoma, expects to continue working

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
In a statement addressed to the people of Maryland's 8th District , Congressman Jamie Raskin announced that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

It is a serious, but curable form of cancer, and considered by the Lymphoma Research Foundation to be an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The congressman said he expects to start chemo-immunotherapy at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

In the statement, Raskin said he expects to be able to work through this period as a lawmaker.

His full statement can be found below:

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.

“I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses. In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).

“With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.

“My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.”

This story was originally published by WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.

