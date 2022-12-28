Variety Brings 10 Producers to Watch and Creative Impact in Producing Award to 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival

Variety has announced that its 10 Producers to Watch panel will be held at the 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival on March 31, recognizing the most impactful scripted producers over the past year. In addition, Variety will present a Creative Impact in Producing award, with the honoree participating in one of the festival’s Coffee Talks. This extends Variety’s partnership with the Sun Valley Film Festival, which has included their Pioneer Award, Screenwriters Lab and Film Lab. The 2023 festival will take place March 29-April 2.

“ Variety has been a vibrant partner with the Sun Valley Film Festival for a decade, and we are excited to welcome their 10 Producers to Watch panel to next year’s festival in tandem with a brand new producing award,” said Teddy Grennan, founder and director of the Sun Valley Film Festival. “We look forward to announcing the 10 Producers to Watch list next year along with our programming slate for what looks to be our best festival to date.”

Variety’s “10 to Watch” series spotlights emerging writers, actors, producers, directors, comics and cinematographers. Each of these lists is curated by a team of Variety editors, critics and reporters. Producers honored on the 2021 10 Producers to Watch list included Hans Everaert, Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen, Hrönn Kristindóttir, Sara Nassim, Nicole Lambert, Elisabeth Moss, Lindsey McManus, Lauren Mekhael, Siena Oberman, Jussi Rantamäki, Lyn Sisson-Talbert and Shawn Xiang Yue.

The Sun Valley Film Initiative continues its year-round programming with their Winter Screening Series taking place Dec. 27 and 28 at The Argyros Theater. This year’s screenings include two awards contenders: “Wildcat” directed by Trevor Frost, who will attend for a Q&A, and “Women Talking,” directed by Sarah Polley. Previous Winter Screenings include National Geographic’s “Free Solo,” attended by directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, which went on to win the Oscar for best documentary.

Since 2012, the Sun Valley Film Festival has invited fans and filmmakers to America’s first ski resort to celebrate the magic of storytelling. The year-round Sun Valley Film Initiative develops professionals and illuminates the process of filmmaking, propelling emerging voices with grants and education. This year, the festival hosted its first in-person event since 2020, which took place March 30-April 2. Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler were presented with the Vision Award Danny Strong was honored with the Pioneer Award and the cast of Netflix’s Outer Banks — including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant — received the Rising Star Award. With over 4,000 yearly attendees, SVFF is quickly becoming known as the festival for filmmakers. A boutique event beloved by film fans and auteurs alike, the festival features engaging Coffee Talks with entertainment luminaries, a Screenwriters Lab led by award-winning writers and a series of parties culminating with the spectacular SVFF Awards Bash.

Passes are available for purchase online at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org .