Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool transfer after Manchester United interest

Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m , subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.

Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years. I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, will not play in Friday night’s Premier League match with Leicester, which comes before the start of the winter transfer window, but could play in Liverpool’s visit to Brentford on 2 January.

His first taste of Anfield could come in the FA Cup third round tie with Wolves on 7 January.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to [playing at Anfield]. I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player. And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Gakpo will wear the No18 shirt worn by Dirk Kuyt, Alberto Moreno and John Arne Riise in the Premier League era.