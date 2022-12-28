ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool transfer after Manchester United interest

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8Bf8_0jwwRG2700

Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m , subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.

Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years. I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, will not play in Friday night’s Premier League match with Leicester, which comes before the start of the winter transfer window, but could play in Liverpool’s visit to Brentford on 2 January.

His first taste of Anfield could come in the FA Cup third round tie with Wolves on 7 January.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to [playing at Anfield]. I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player. And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Gakpo will wear the No18 shirt worn by Dirk Kuyt, Alberto Moreno and John Arne Riise in the Premier League era.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marcus Rashford happy Manchester United are finding different ways to win

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are proving they can find different ways to win.The England striker was axed after oversleeping and being late for a team meeting but came off the bench to grab the winner at Wolves on Saturday.The 1-0 victory was United’s fifth straight win in all competitions and they have lost just once in their last 15 outings.“I think for a team that’s developing – we’re striving to be the best we can be – you have to be able to win games in that fashion. I’m really pleased we managed to do it,” Rashford told...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Chelsea in the Premier League today.Chelsea made one change for the trip to the City Ground as Cesar Azpilicueta came in for the injured Reece James, with the Blues trying to get their top-four ambitions back on track.Morgan Gibbs-White returned from injury for Forest, but Jesse Lingard did not make it due to a hamstring problem.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: Read More No excuses from Graham Potter as Chelsea strive to reignite campaignSteve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest have ‘joined-up thinking’ on transfersDecisive days or an opportunity to escape? Premier League clubs face crunch time in 11-team relegation fight
The Independent

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need players to be more competitive in Premier League

Patrick Vieira is adamant Crystal Palace need to make moves in the January transfer window to remain relevant in the Premier League.His 11th-placed Eagles picked up a final three points of 2022 with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth, and face a difficult start to the new year with seven consecutive top-flight matches against clubs currently in the top half of the table, beginning with Tottenham on Wednesday.Saturday’s victory showed encouraging signs after a below-par performance in a 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day, but Vieira knows he needs more options if the club wants to avoid a competitive plateau.He...
The Independent

Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
The Independent

Manuel Akanji backs Man City to quickly move on from Everton draw

Manuel Akanji feels Manchester City have to quickly look forward after “one of those games” against Everton on Saturday.The champions lost ground in the title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the battling Toffees in a feisty final match of 2022 at the Etihad Stadium.The result left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal but, with an intense schedule in the coming weeks, Akanji does not want to dwell on one frustrating afternoon.The Switzerland defender said: “We tried to score a winning goal. We had some opportunities but they didn’t want to go in. We tried until...
The Independent

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League top-four hopes suffered a blow after second-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz fired Aston Villa to a 2-0 win.World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero were back for Spurs, but the former was at fault for Buendia’s opener and Luiz was able to wrap up the points with a fine 73rd-minute finish.It extended Unai Emery’s unbeaten record against Tottenham to four games and inflicted more misery on Antonio Conte’s side, who have conceded first in their last 10 matches and now dropped to fifth in the Premier League.Spurs struggled to create chances throughout and were booed off after a third home defeat from their last five games.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Armel Bella-Kotchap targets Nottingham Forest game as key for Southampton

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has targeted Wednesday’s clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest as their chance to climb out of the drop zone.Saints were condemned to starting the new year at the foot of the Premier League after Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Fulham.James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new boss Nathan Jones after scoring with a trademark free-kick to cancel out his own own goal, after he deflected in Andreas Pereira’s shot.But Joao Palhinha’s far-post header from a corner consigned Southampton to another defeat.“It’s difficult because we conceded two goals from set-pieces,” Germany defender Bella-Kotchap told...
The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta comments on Odegaard’s performance in Brighton win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that Martin Odegaard was doing “what [the team] needs him to do” after the Premier League leaders ended 2022 seven points clear with a 4-2 win at Brighton.“He is doing what we want him to do - to decide football matches and work really hard and deliver to the team what he needs in these moments... The four front players scored again today; that is great news,” the football manager said.Despite their success, Arteta has said his players have a “long run” to go ahead of the title race.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey dies aged 66

Tributes have been paid to former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey, who has died at the age of 66.McGarvey, who also played for Queen of the South and Clyde and won seven caps for Scotland, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.Celtic said in a statement: “Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66.“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank’s family at this extremely sad time.”McGarvey opened up about his battle with “sneaky” pancreatic...
The Independent

Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream: Where to watch Premier League fixture online today

Tottenham host Aston Villa to kick off 2023 in the Premier League this afternoon.Antonio Conte’s side required another comeback to salvage a draw at Brentford in their first game back from the World Cup on Boxing Day.LIVE! Follow all the action from Spurs vs Aston VillaSpurs continued their recent trend of conceding the opening goal, now at nine matches, and must tighten up at the back if they are to stay in the top four.Aston Villa suffered their first Premier League defeat under Unai Emery with Liverpool 3-1 winners on Boxing Day. Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea channel? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture on TV

Chelsea will look for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October when they travel to Nottingham Forest today.Graham Potter’s side returned to action following the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday, with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount on target.FOLLOW LIVE: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesIt was Chelsea’s first Premier League win in five under Potter, who will want to start 2023 with three points to keep their top-four hopes alive.Steve Cooper’s team fell to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United on their return, as Forest remained in the...
The Independent

Woman caught on camera wrestling football shirt from child is ‘mortified by it all’

A woman who was caught on camera trying to take a Newcastle football shirt from an 11-year-old boy at the King Power Stadium in Leicester was left “mortified” by the incident.Paula Dodds, 65-years-old, was caught on camera at the Newcastle United vs Leicester City Boxing Day game trying to wrestle the shirt away from the boy, NJ.NJ had called down to Newcastle defender Dan Burn at the end of the game asking for his shirt. Mr Burn pointed at NJ while passing his shirt to a steward who then threw it into the crowd, sparking the incident.A friend of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy