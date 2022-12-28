ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alvin Kamara headlines list of 5 New Orleans Saints not at practice Wednesday

By Richie Mills
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints start preps for the Philadelphia Eagles with ten names listed on their Wednesday injury report, including five players that were not at practice.

Running back Alvin Kamara was not spotted at practice today because of what head coach Dennis Allen calls a “personal issue.”

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) also did not practice Wednesday.

When discussing the extent of Andrus Peat’s injury with reporters, Allen says “he’ll be rehabbing that. We’ll see how it goes throughout the week but I think there’s a chance that he won’t be available to us.”

Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were limited at practice.

Linebacker Kaden Ellis (hand) was listed on Wednesday’s report as a full participant.

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) Sunday at noon.

Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts did not practice today as he continues to recover from a right shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago.

