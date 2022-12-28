ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

18-year-old shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after fight during basketball game, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XbXJ_0jwwQgtW00

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is on the scene of a reported life-threatening shooting at the Orange Park Athletic Association after a reported group of men were playing basketball.

At around 3:46 p.m. Officers with the Orange Park Police Department were dispatched to the scene of 1086 Fromhart St.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, Orange Park Police claim that the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of males who were playing basketball at the OPAA basketball courts.

Orange Park Police report that an 18-year-old was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Orange park Police report the suspect fled the scene prior to police being called.

Please avoid the area at this time. This is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting please is asked to call 904-264-5555 or they can remain anonymous and contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details come in.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
NOCATEE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man arrested for allegedly driving drunk; nearly 4 times over legal limit

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk on Dec. 22 nearly four times over the legal limit, officials say. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said a concerned citizen had called 911 to report a reckless driver near SR 100 W and County Road on the Thursday before Christmas. The man’s breath alcohol level was .301 when he arrived at the jail. FCSO said that is nearly four times the legal limit.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after allegations of molestation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is behind bars after being accused of molesting a teen girl. Gabriel Munoz, 22, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the arrest report, on December 18th, Munoz touched the victim’s butt and breasts.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy