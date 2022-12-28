Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
YMCA of Bristol offers tips to make New Year's resolutions a reality
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — With just a few days left until we ring in 2023, now is the time when people are coming up with New Year's resolutions. Popular resolutions include exercising more and eating healthier. But how do you stick with the goals you set for yourself?. Dawn...
Gym holds 12 hour bike challenge to raise money for Speedway Children's Charities
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Members of CrossFit 423 are riding into the new year. From 7 a.m- 7p.m, teams of four took turns on a bicycle, burning as many calories as they can. Justin Wade owner of CrossFit 423, says they're raising money for the Speedway Children's Charities. We're...
Water restoration progresses in Jonesborough
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Utility Department has been working day and night to restore water in the area. Now, around 1,000 customers have their water back on. It's been a huge inconvenience to not have water." Crews have been working around the clock to restore water...
Washington County continues to restore water for residents
WASHINGTON Co. (Tenn.) — Water is continuing to be restored after days of Washington County residents being without. On Friday, crews worked in the Limestone and Telford area. Glenn Rosenoff with the town of Jonesborough says they restored water in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, and Washington College area.
Hikers rescued in Greene County
Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
State of Virginia cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — According to state officials, from Thanksgiving 2021 to New Years 2022, there were 16 due to alcohol related crashes in the Bristol area. Now, state officials are continuing to crackdown on drunk driving ahead of the new year. We just want to advise people the...
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity; halts intakes
The Washington County Animal Shelter says on Friday that it’s facility is at full capacity. Just ahead of the new year, shelter staff report taking in 64 dogs in just two weeks. They say there is aboslutely no kennel space left, and more than 130 dogs are looking for a way out of the shelter.
Fire fighters respond to apartment fire in Big Stone Gap, Va.
Fire fighters in Big Stone Gap, Virginia responded to an apartment fire on Wyandotte Avenue Friday evening. Officials say the fire started in the lower level, from there the flames spread through the lower level into other floors. Investigators say the fire is believed to have started by a heat...
UPDATE: Greene County water issues
Officials with the Chuckey Utility District say water service has been restored to more than 1200 customers. However, a boil water advisory remains in effect. People who live in higher elevation areas may continue to see low water pressure for the next day or two. Customers are asked continue to look for leaks.
South Fork Utility boil water notice update
(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
Police: Man shoots self following pursuit in Dickenson County, Virginia
(WCYB) — Deputies in Dickenson County, Virginia say a man shot himself after a pursuit. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the chase began Thursday afternoon in Wise County and ended in Dickenson County near Cowpath Road after a deputy deployed a spike strip. Fleming says a woman was driving...
ETSU sends out shooting alert
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University issued a safety alert to a shooting they say occurred early Sunday morning. According to the alert sent out by ETSU, a shooting occurred off campus at Monarch Apartments. The alert was sent out just after 3 A.M. The alert said no other details were available at the time, and that Johnson City Police were responding.
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats
(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
Man arrested after Wise County bomb threats
WISE COUNTY, Va. — A Wise man has been arrested after multiple bomb threats in Wise County Friday. According to investigators David Lee Graham has been charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats. On Friday near 3:30 PM authorities say Wise County central dispatch received a 911...
Haynes' 15 lead East Tennessee State past VMI 64-50
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat VMI 64-50 on Saturday. Haynes added eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference). Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jordan King recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
