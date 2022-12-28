ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

PHOTOS: MSP helicopter rescues injured hiker in Washington County

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured hiker from an overlook on Tuesday afternoon.

The Potomac Valley Fire Company had first responded to help the hiker, who had fallen and injured their leg in a “remote” part of the Maryland Heights Overlook trail near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was called in just after 4 p.m. to assist. One helicopter deployed a rescue technician to the side of the mountain. The technician secured the hiker and sent them to the helicopter, which was hovering about 100 feet in the air.

    (Image courtesy of Maryland State Police – Aviation Command via Facebook.)
    (Image courtesy of Maryland State Police – Aviation Command via Facebook.)
    (Image courtesy of Maryland State Police – Aviation Command via Facebook.)
    (Image courtesy of Maryland State Police – Aviation Command via Facebook.)
They transitioned the patient to a medevac and transported the patient to Meritus Medical Center for treatment.

